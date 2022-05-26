New Delhi: The second most populous nation in the world is struggling to feed itself. The climate change and Russia-Ukraine war-induced wheat deficiency are putting pressure on the government to cut its exports and prioritise domestic supply. According to a report by Bloomberg, PM Narendra Modi had promised POTUS Joe Biden in April 2022, “India is ready to supply food stocks to the world from tomorrow.” In May 2022, the country announced a ban on its wheat exports.Also Read - What Is Joe Biden's IPEF? What Role Will It Play In Indo-Pacific? | Explained

The scorching heatwave and no wheat supply from Russia and Ukraine due to the ongoing war, have decreased the availability of wheat in India. More worryingly, the same quantity of grain is now giving less flour due to a fall in its quality. The report stated that one kilo of Indian wheat is resulting in 720 grams of flour this year. Earlier it used to be around 770 grams. This shortfall may lead to 6.5 per cent fewer chapatis in India this year.

In 2022, India had the hottest March in 122 years. It must be noted that wheat required cold temperature to flourish. Due to hot weather, the wheat production in India may fall below 100 million tonnes this year. It is nearly 11 million tonnes below the government estimates of 111 million tonnes.

Impact on PDS

The impact of low production can be seen in the Public Distribution System (PDS) also. The Food Corporation of India (FCI) which procures wheat from the farmers for the purpose of distributing it to the poor, is likely to procure nearly half the amount of wheat it purchased in 2021. Last year, the government body procured 43 million tonnes. This year, they are expected to procure just 19.5 million tonnes.

What can Modi government do?

Modi’s government has quite a few solutions, but most of them are only short-term.