‘ClosedAI,’ Elon Musk Demand ‘OpenAI’s Rename; Chatgpt Maker Fires Back On SpaceX Founder, Publishes His Emails

After filing a lawsuit against chat gpt maker ‘Open Ai’, SpaceX Founder Elon Musk, in his surprise demand on social media platform ‘X’ asked Open Ai to rename itself as ‘ClosedAI’

Elon Musk

OpenAI responded to Elon Musk’s legal suit & published several of Musk’s emails from the early days of the company. These emails show that Musk earlier acknowledged OpenAI needed to make a ton of money to fund the incredible computing resources needed to power its AI ambitions, reported CNN.

OpenAI said Musk inspired them to aim higher but turned adversarial by starting a competitor and subsequently filing a lawsuit as OpenAI progressed toward its mission without his involvement, reported Mint.

In the emails, Musk argues that the company stood virtually no chance of building a successful generative AI platform by raising cash alone, and the company needed to find alternate sources of revenue to survive, stated report.

Why Elon Musk Ask OpenAI To Rename As ‘ClosedAI’?

He stated that he will take back his lawsuit against OpenAI only if the company rename itself as ‘ClosedAI’.

Elon Musk has also posted a picture of Sam Altman wearing an ID card with the information as “ClosedAI” instead of OpenAI.

Why Did Elon Musk Sue ChatGPT Maker OpenAI ?

Elon Musk has sued ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and its CEO, Sam Altman, stating that they abandoned the startup’s original mission to develop artificial intelligence for the benefit of humanity and not for profit.

The lawsuit filed last week in San Francisco is a culmination of the billionaire’s long-simmering opposition to the startup he co-founded and has since become the face of generative AI, partly due to the billions of dollars in funding from Microsoft.

Musk alleged a breach of contract, saying Altman and co-founder Greg Brockman originally approached him to make an open source, non-profit company, but the startup established in 2015 is now focused on making money.

Recounting OpenAI’s founding, Musk said the three men had agreed to work on artificial general intelligence (AGI), a concept that machines could handle tasks like humans, but in a way that would “benefit humanity,” according to the lawsuit.

Elon Musk, who now runs Tesla and rocket maker SpaceX and had bought Twitter for $44 billion in October 2022. Notably, he had stepped down from OpenAI’s board in 2018.

(With input from Reuters)

