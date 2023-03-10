CLOSING BELL: Bloodbath Continues! Sensex Drops 670 Points, Nifty Falls Below 17.5K
At close, BSE Sensex was trading 671.15 points down at 59,35.13 and Nifty50 was trading 170.85 points down at 17,418.75.
Dalal Street: Indian indices have once again nosedived. Sensex, which opened low at 59,259.83, saw its lowest at 58,884.98 during the day’s trade. Similarly, Nifty, which opened low at 17,44380, fell up to 17,324.35 during the day’s trade. Today’s sell off could be mainly attributed to the weakness in banking stocks from Wall Street to Dalal Street. Also, the tech stocks haven’t recovered from the sell off which began after the comments regarding rate hike made by Fed chair Jerome Powell.
“Benchmark indices continue to tumble further, as selling pressure intensified on the last trading day of the week, led by collapse in the Banking Index. Focus shifts to the US jobs report which is likely to trickle in later today. The key negative takeaway was that the benchmark Nifty closed below its 200-DMA at 17434 mark. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s ‘hawkish’ remarks make the February jobs report the crucial event for markets to watch for. Economists are expecting the U.S. economy to have added 225,000 jobs, which would be down from January’s 517,000,” said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd
SENSEX TOP GAINERS
- Tata Motors: 0.82 per cent
- Maruti: 0.76 per cent
- NTPC: 0.75 per cent
- PowerGridCorp: 0.33 per cent
- Sun Pharma: 0.28 per cent
- Titan: 0.24 per cent
SENSEX TOP LOSERS
- HDFC Bank: -2.58 per cent
- SBIN: -2.12 per cent
- HDFC: -2.09 per cent
- IndusIndBank: -2.02 per cent
- Axis Bank: -1.89 per cent
- Bajaj Finserv: -1.78 per cent
NIFTY TOP GAINERS
- Tata Motors: 1.06 per cent
- NTPC: 0.84 per cent
- Maruti: 0.68 per cent
- Brittania: 0.43 per cent
- PowerGridCorp: 0.38 per cent
- Titan: 0.35 per cent
- Adani Ports: 0.25 per cent
NIFTY TOP LOSERS
- Adani Ent: -3.02 per cent
- HDFC Bank: -2.61 per cent
- Apollo Hospital: -2.33 per cent
- HDFC: -2.07 per cent
- SBIN: -2.01 per cent
- Axis Bank: -1.94 per cent
- Bajaj Finserv: -1.71 per cent
