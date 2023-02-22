CLOSING BELL: Bloodbath On Dalal Street. Sensex Ends Below 60K, Adani Stocks Among Top Losers

Home

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 927.74 points down at 59,744.98 and Nifty50 was trading 272.40 points down at 17,554.60.

Mumbai: Indian indices opened on a weaker note today amid global volatility and investors waiting keenly for the minutes of the US Federal Reserve meeting scheduled to be released today. Sensex climbed up to 60,462.90 and Nifty saw a high of 17,772.50 during the day’s trade, however, both indices failed to cross yesterday’s closing throughout the day.

“Overnight slump in the US markets shook the Indian stocks badly as heavy selling across the board saw Sensex crash nearly 1,000 points and plunge below the crucial 60,000 mark. Markets were already range-bound with a negative bias in the last few sessions and today’s sharp fall could further accentuate the pressing concerns of rising interest rate going ahead, higher inflation, and slowing global growth. Technically, the Nifty has formed a long bearish candle on daily charts and lower top formation on intraday charts, which indicate further weakness from the current levels. However, since the market is in an oversold zone,,we could see a sharp pullback rally, if the index trades above 17600. For the traders now 17600 would be the key level to watch out for and above the same the pullback move will continue till 17700-17750. On the flip side, below 17600 the index could slip till 17500-17475. Contra traders can take a long bet near17475 with a strict support loss at 17440,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

ITC: 0.41 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

Bajaj Finance: -2.86 per cent

M&M: -2.45 per cent

Bajaj Finserv: -2.37 per cent

Reliance: -2.28 per cent

HDFC: -1.98 per cent

HDFC Bank: -1.97 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

ITC: 0.50 per cent

Bajaj Auto: 0.26 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

Adani Enterprises: -11.05 per cent

Adani Ports: -7.24 per cent

Grasim: -3.44 per cent

Bajaj Finance: -2.94 per cent

JSW Steel: -2.79 per cent

