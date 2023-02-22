CLOSING BELL: Bloodbath On Dalal Street. Sensex Ends Below 60K, Adani Stocks Among Top Losers
At close, BSE Sensex was trading 927.74 points down at 59,744.98 and Nifty50 was trading 272.40 points down at 17,554.60.
Mumbai: Indian indices opened on a weaker note today amid global volatility and investors waiting keenly for the minutes of the US Federal Reserve meeting scheduled to be released today. Sensex climbed up to 60,462.90 and Nifty saw a high of 17,772.50 during the day’s trade, however, both indices failed to cross yesterday’s closing throughout the day.
“Overnight slump in the US markets shook the Indian stocks badly as heavy selling across the board saw Sensex crash nearly 1,000 points and plunge below the crucial 60,000 mark. Markets were already range-bound with a negative bias in the last few sessions and today’s sharp fall could further accentuate the pressing concerns of rising interest rate going ahead, higher inflation, and slowing global growth. Technically, the Nifty has formed a long bearish candle on daily charts and lower top formation on intraday charts, which indicate further weakness from the current levels. However, since the market is in an oversold zone,,we could see a sharp pullback rally, if the index trades above 17600. For the traders now 17600 would be the key level to watch out for and above the same the pullback move will continue till 17700-17750. On the flip side, below 17600 the index could slip till 17500-17475. Contra traders can take a long bet near17475 with a strict support loss at 17440,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd
SENSEX TOP GAINERS
- ITC: 0.41 per cent
SENSEX TOP LOSERS
- Bajaj Finance: -2.86 per cent
- M&M: -2.45 per cent
- Bajaj Finserv: -2.37 per cent
- Reliance: -2.28 per cent
- HDFC: -1.98 per cent
- HDFC Bank: -1.97 per cent
NIFTY TOP GAINERS
- ITC: 0.50 per cent
- Bajaj Auto: 0.26 per cent
NIFTY TOP LOSERS
- Adani Enterprises: -11.05 per cent
- Adani Ports: -7.24 per cent
- Grasim: -3.44 per cent
- Bajaj Finance: -2.94 per cent
- JSW Steel: -2.79 per cent
