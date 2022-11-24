CLOSING BELL: Bull Run On Dalal Street! Sensex Closes At All-Time High, Nifty Touches 52-Week High

At close, BSE Sensex gained 762.10 points or 1.24 per cent to end at 62,272.68 and NSE Nifty gained 247.20 points or 1.35 per cent to end at 18,514.45.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

Mumbai: Dalal Street shined bright green today. IT stocks such as Infosys, HCL Tech, Wipro gained maximum in the bull run. Sensex surged almost 900 points to hit fresh record high.

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

Infosys: 3.26 per cent

HCL Tech: 2.94 per cent

Wipro: 2.57 per cent

Power Grid Corp: 2.49 per cent

Tech Mahindra: 2.40 per cent

TCS: 2.16 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

Bajaj Finserv: -0.14 per cent

Kotak Mahindra: -0.09 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

Apollo Hospital: 4.56 per cent

HDFC Life: 4.55 per cent

BPCL: 3.50 per cent

Infosys: 2.95 per cent

Tata Cons. Prod: 2.93 per cent

Power Grid Corp: 2.60 per cent

Wipro: 2.44 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

Cipla: -1.14 per cent

Coal India: -0.91 per cent

Kotak Mahindra: -0.44 per cent

Tata Motors: -0.15 per cent

Bajaj Finance: -0.13 per cent