CLOSING BELL: Bull Run On Dalal Street! Sensex Closes At All-Time High, Nifty Touches 52-Week High
At close, BSE Sensex gained 762.10 points or 1.24 per cent to end at 62,272.68 and NSE Nifty gained 247.20 points or 1.35 per cent to end at 18,514.45.
Mumbai: Dalal Street shined bright green today. IT stocks such as Infosys, HCL Tech, Wipro gained maximum in the bull run. Sensex surged almost 900 points to hit fresh record high.
SENSEX TOP GAINERS
- Infosys: 3.26 per cent
- HCL Tech: 2.94 per cent
- Wipro: 2.57 per cent
- Power Grid Corp: 2.49 per cent
- Tech Mahindra: 2.40 per cent
- TCS: 2.16 per cent
SENSEX TOP LOSERS
- Bajaj Finserv: -0.14 per cent
- Kotak Mahindra: -0.09 per cent
NIFTY TOP GAINERS
- Apollo Hospital: 4.56 per cent
- HDFC Life: 4.55 per cent
- BPCL: 3.50 per cent
- Infosys: 2.95 per cent
- Tata Cons. Prod: 2.93 per cent
- Power Grid Corp: 2.60 per cent
- Wipro: 2.44 per cent
NIFTY TOP LOSERS
- Cipla: -1.14 per cent
- Coal India: -0.91 per cent
- Kotak Mahindra: -0.44 per cent
- Tata Motors: -0.15 per cent
- Bajaj Finance: -0.13 per cent
