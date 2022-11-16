CLOSING BELL: Bull Run On Dalal Street. Sensex Ends At Fresh All-Time High

At close, BSE Sensex gained 107.73 points or 0.17 per cent to end at 61,980.72 and NSE Nifty gained 0.15 points or 0.00082 per cent to end at 18,403.55

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

Mumbai: Indian indices continue to maintain the gaining streak even as Sensex ended at an all-time high of 61.872.99 (on closing basis) yesterday. After opening in green, both Sensex and Nifty went on a rollercoaster ride, much similar to that of yesterday.

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

Kotak Mahindra: 2.61 per cent

HUL: 0.98 per cent

Dr Reddy’s Labs: 0.94 per cent

TCS: 0.81 per cent

Bharti Airtel: 0.77 per cent

HDFC Bank: 0.66 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

Bajaj Finance: -1.89 per cent

Tata Steel: -1.80 per cent

NTPC: -1.19 per cent

Bajaj Finserv: -1.15 per cent

UltraTechCement: -0.73 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

Kotak Mahindra: 2.80 per cent

Coal India: 1.18 per cent

Dr Reddy’s Labs: 1.07 per cent

HDFC Bank: 0.86 per cent

HUL: 0.83 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

Apollo Hospital: -2.88 per cent

Adani Enterprises: -2.49 per cent

Adani Ports: -2.16 per cent

Hindalco: -2.08 per cent

JSW Steel: -1.95 per cent