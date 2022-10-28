Mumbai: As the trading week ends, Dalal Street shines green. Sensex briefly crossed the 60k mark during the morning trade and Nifty crossed 17.8k mark too.Also Read - CLOSING BELL: Green Light On Dalal Street. Sensex, Nifty End At Day's High.
At close, BSE Sensex was up 203.01 points or 0.34 per cent at 59,959.85 and NSE Nifty was up 49.85 points or 0.28 per cent at 17,786.80.
SENSEX TOP GAINERS
- Maruti Suzuki: 4.95 per cent
- Reliance: 3.10 per cent
- NTPC: 2.08 per cent
- PowerGridCorp: 1.61 per cent
- M&M: 1.40 per cent
- Bajaj Finserv: 1.35 per cent
SENSEX TOP LOSERS
- Tata Steel: -2.54 per cent
- Tech Mahindra: -2.53 per cent
- Sun Pharma: -2.16 per cent
- ICICI Bank: -1.76 per cent
- SBI: -1.52 per cent
NIFTY TOP GAINERS
- Maruti Suzuki: 4.98 per cent
- Reliance: 3.06 per cent
- Apollo Hospital: 3.05 per cent
- NTPC: 1.99 per cent
- Hero Motocorp: 2.47 per cent
NIFTY TOP LOSERS
NIFTY TOP LOSERS
- Tata Steel: -2.50 per cent
- Tech Mahindra: -2.50 per cent
- Grasim: -2.33 per cent
- Sun Pharma: -2.14 per cent
- Divis Labs: -2.03 per cent
- Hindalco: -1.81 per cent