Mumbai: As the trading week ends, Dalal Street shines green. Sensex briefly crossed the 60k mark during the morning trade and Nifty crossed 17.8k mark too.Also Read - CLOSING BELL: Green Light On Dalal Street. Sensex, Nifty End At Day's High.

At close, BSE Sensex was up 203.01 points or 0.34 per cent at 59,959.85 and NSE Nifty was up 49.85 points or 0.28 per cent at 17,786.80. Also Read - Stock Market Holiday: Know Why Trading At BSE & NSE Is Closed Today

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

Maruti Suzuki: 4.95 per cent

Reliance: 3.10 per cent

NTPC: 2.08 per cent

PowerGridCorp: 1.61 per cent

M&M: 1.40 per cent

Bajaj Finserv: 1.35 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

Tata Steel: -2.54 per cent

Tech Mahindra: -2.53 per cent

Sun Pharma: -2.16 per cent

ICICI Bank: -1.76 per cent

SBI: -1.52 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

Maruti Suzuki: 4.98 per cent

Reliance: 3.06 per cent

Apollo Hospital: 3.05 per cent

NTPC: 1.99 per cent

Hero Motocorp: 2.47 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS