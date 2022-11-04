CLOSING BELL: Dalal Street Rebounds! Sensex, Nifty End At Day’s High

At close, BSE Sensex was up 113.95 points or 0.19 per cent at 60,950.36 and NSE Nifty was up 74.65 points or 0.41 per cent at 18,127.35.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

Mumbai: Once again the Indian stock markets have proven its strength against global volatility. Even as the Dalal Street ended in red yesterday taking cue from the fall in global indices following Fed rate hike, both Sensex and Nifty managed to cling on to the 60K, 18K levels. As the trading week ends today, the Indian indices have shown strength by ending at the day’s high.

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

Bajaj Finserv: 4.53 per cent

Tata Steel: 2.54 per cent

UltraTechCement: 2.50 per cent

SBI: 1.79 per cent

Reliance: 1.45 per cent

Asian Paints: 1.39 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

Dr Reddy’s Labs: -1.53 per cent

Infosys: -1.08 per cent

HUL: -1.03 per cent

NTPC: -0.73 per cent

HDFC Bank: -0.70 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

Adani Enterprises: 6.76 per cent

Hindalco: 4.92 per cent

Bajaj Finserv: 4.48 per cent

Adani Ports: 3.48 per cent

JSW Steel: 3.17 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

Hero Motocorp: -2.17 per cent

Cipla: -1.46 per cent

Dr Reddy’s Labs: -1.41 per cent

BPCL: -1.23 per cent

HDFC Life: -1.12 per cent