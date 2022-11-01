Mumbai: Indian indices continued streak gained last month around Diwali barring a few trading sessions. On the first trading day of the month, Nifty specifically, ended close to 18,150. Sensex breached the 61,000 mark in the early trade itself and continued to maintain the momentum though it slipped to 60,000 levels later in the day.Also Read - CLOSING BELL: Sensex Settles Above 60K, Nifty Above 18K. Indices Shine, Check Top Gainers & Losers
At close, BSE Sensex was up 374.76 points or 0.62 per cent at 61,121.35 and NSE Nifty was up 129.90 points or 0.72 per cent at 18,142.10. Also Read - OPENING BELL: Sensex Up Nearly 700 Points, Breaches 60K Mark. Nifty Follows Pace
SENSEX TOP GAINERS
- NTPC: 5 per cent
- Power Grid Corp: 3.02 per cent
- Dr Reddy’s Labs: 2.39 per cent
- Infosys: 2.27 per cent
- TCS: 2.08 per cent
- UltraTechCement: 1.84 per cent
SENSEX TOP LOSERS
- Axis Bank: -3.76 per cent
- Maruti Suzuki: -0.94 per cent
- Reliance: -0.78 per cent
- Tata Steel: -0.34 per cent
- ICICI Bank: -0.04 per cent
NIFTY TOP GAINERS
- Adani Enterprises: 6.82 per cent
- Divis Labs: 6.31 per cent
- NTPC: 5.03 per cent
- Power Grid Corp: 3.07 per cent
- Grasim: 2.30 per cent
NIFTY TOP LOSERS
Also Read - CLOSING BELL: Dalal Street Continues Joy Ride. Sensex Jumps 200 Pts, Nifty Settles Close To 17.8K
- Axis Bank: -3.78 per cent
- UPL: -1.81 per cent
- Eicher Motors: -1.35 per cent
- Maruti Suzuki: -0.77 per cent
- Reliance: -0.77 per cent