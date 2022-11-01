Mumbai: Indian indices continued streak gained last month around Diwali barring a few trading sessions. On the first trading day of the month, Nifty specifically, ended close to 18,150. Sensex breached the 61,000 mark in the early trade itself and continued to maintain the momentum though it slipped to 60,000 levels later in the day.Also Read - CLOSING BELL: Sensex Settles Above 60K, Nifty Above 18K. Indices Shine, Check Top Gainers & Losers

At close, BSE Sensex was up 374.76 points or 0.62 per cent at 61,121.35 and NSE Nifty was up 129.90 points or 0.72 per cent at 18,142.10. Also Read - OPENING BELL: Sensex Up Nearly 700 Points, Breaches 60K Mark. Nifty Follows Pace

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

NTPC: 5 per cent

Power Grid Corp: 3.02 per cent

Dr Reddy’s Labs: 2.39 per cent

Infosys: 2.27 per cent

TCS: 2.08 per cent

UltraTechCement: 1.84 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

Axis Bank: -3.76 per cent

Maruti Suzuki: -0.94 per cent

Reliance: -0.78 per cent

Tata Steel: -0.34 per cent

ICICI Bank: -0.04 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

Adani Enterprises: 6.82 per cent

Divis Labs: 6.31 per cent

NTPC: 5.03 per cent

Power Grid Corp: 3.07 per cent

Grasim: 2.30 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS