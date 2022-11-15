CLOSING BELL: Dalal Street Takes A Roller Coaster Ride, Sensex Ends At All-Time High
At close, BSE Sensex gained 248.84 points or 0.40 per cent to end at 61,872.99 points and NSE Nifty gained 74.25 points or 0.41 per cent to end at 18,403.40.
Mumbai: If anything could be called a roller coaster ride, it was the way how the Indian stock markets performed today. Sensex, which opened lower gathered momentum only to fall to the day’s lowest around 11:10 am IST. Sensex ended at an all-time high on closing basis.
SENSEX TOP GAINERS
- Power Grid Corp: 2.41 per cent
- ICICI Bank: 2.07 per cent
- Bharti Airtel: 1.83 per cent
- UltraTechCement: 1.62 per cent
- M&M: 1.43 per cent
- SBI: 1.43 per cent
SENSEX TOP LOSERS
- ITC: -0.60 per cent
- Reliance: -0.43 per cent
- Bajaj Finserv: -0.37 per cent
- Nestle: -0.16 per cent
NIFTY TOP GAINERS
- ONGC: 2.23 per cent
- Power Grid Corp: 2.20 per cent
- ICICI Bank: 1.87 per cent
- Bharti Airtel: 1.62 per cent
- Dr Reddy’s Labs: 1.61 per cent
NIFTY TOP LOSERS
- Coal India: -6.09 per cent
- HDFC Life: -1.10 per cent
- Cipla: -0.95 per cent
- Grasim: -0.86 per cent
- Bajaj Finserv: -0.57 per cent
