CLOSING BELL: Dalal Street Takes A Roller Coaster Ride, Sensex Ends At All-Time High

At close, BSE Sensex gained 248.84 points or 0.40 per cent to end at 61,872.99 points and NSE Nifty gained 74.25 points or 0.41 per cent to end at 18,403.40.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

Mumbai: If anything could be called a roller coaster ride, it was the way how the Indian stock markets performed today. Sensex, which opened lower gathered momentum only to fall to the day’s lowest around 11:10 am IST. Sensex ended at an all-time high on closing basis.

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

Power Grid Corp: 2.41 per cent

ICICI Bank: 2.07 per cent

Bharti Airtel: 1.83 per cent

UltraTechCement: 1.62 per cent

M&M: 1.43 per cent

SBI: 1.43 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

ITC: -0.60 per cent

Reliance: -0.43 per cent

Bajaj Finserv: -0.37 per cent

Nestle: -0.16 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

ONGC: 2.23 per cent

Power Grid Corp: 2.20 per cent

ICICI Bank: 1.87 per cent

Bharti Airtel: 1.62 per cent

Dr Reddy’s Labs: 1.61 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

Coal India: -6.09 per cent

HDFC Life: -1.10 per cent

Cipla: -0.95 per cent

Grasim: -0.86 per cent

Bajaj Finserv: -0.57 per cent