New Delhi: Markets ended on a cheery note on Friday with banking, IT stocks pushing the upward curve. BSE Sensex ended 684.64 points or 1.20 per cent higher at 57,919.97 and NSE Nifty ended 189.75 points or 1.12 per cent higher at 17,204.10

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

Infosys: 3.82 per cent

HDFC Bank: 3.40 per cent

HCL Tech: 2.08 per cent

Larsen: 2.03 per cent

ICICI Bank: 1.90 per cent

Kotak Mahindra: 1.76 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

M&M: -1.26 per cent

Asian Paints: -0.80 per cent

Reliance: -0.54 per cent

Wipro: -0.47 per cent

Bharti Airtel: -0.41 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

Infosys: 3.83 per cent

HDFC Bank: 3.26 per cent

UPL: 2.17 per cent

HCL Tech: 2.08 per cent

ICICI Bank: 1.95 per cent

Larsen: 1.89 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS