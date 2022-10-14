New Delhi: Markets ended on a cheery note on Friday with banking, IT stocks pushing the upward curve. BSE Sensex ended 684.64 points or 1.20 per cent higher at 57,919.97 and NSE Nifty ended 189.75 points or 1.12 per cent higher at 17,204.10Also Read - OPENING BELL: Dalal Street Shines Green. Sensex Reclaims 58K Levels, Nifty Up By 300 Pts
SENSEX TOP GAINERS
- Infosys: 3.82 per cent
- HDFC Bank: 3.40 per cent
- HCL Tech: 2.08 per cent
- Larsen: 2.03 per cent
- ICICI Bank: 1.90 per cent
- Kotak Mahindra: 1.76 per cent
SENSEX TOP LOSERS
- M&M: -1.26 per cent
- Asian Paints: -0.80 per cent
- Reliance: -0.54 per cent
- Wipro: -0.47 per cent
- Bharti Airtel: -0.41 per cent
NIFTY TOP GAINERS
- Infosys: 3.83 per cent
- HDFC Bank: 3.26 per cent
- UPL: 2.17 per cent
- HCL Tech: 2.08 per cent
- ICICI Bank: 1.95 per cent
- Larsen: 1.89 per cent
NIFTY TOP LOSERS
- ONGC: -1.73 per cent
- M&M: -1.43 per cent
- JSW Steel: -1.25 per cent
- Hindalco: -1.10 per cent
- Bajaj Auto: -0.95 per cent