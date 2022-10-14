New Delhi: Markets ended on a cheery note on Friday with banking, IT stocks pushing the upward curve. BSE Sensex ended 684.64 points or Also Read - OPENING BELL: Dalal Street Shines Green. Sensex Reclaims 58K Levels, Nifty Up By 300 Pts

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

  • Infosys: 3.82 per cent
  • HDFC Bank: 3.40 per cent
  • HCL Tech: 2.08 per cent
  • Larsen: 2.03 per cent
  • ICICI Bank: 1.90 per cent
  • Kotak Mahindra: 1.76 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

  • M&M: -1.26 per cent
  • Asian Paints: -0.80 per cent
  • Reliance: -0.54 per cent
  • Wipro: -0.47 per cent
  • Bharti Airtel: -0.41 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

  • Infosys: 3.83 per cent
  • HDFC Bank: 3.26 per cent
  • UPL: 2.17 per cent
  • HCL Tech: 2.08 per cent
  • ICICI Bank: 1.95 per cent
  • Larsen: 1.89 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

  • ONGC: -1.73 per cent
  • M&M: -1.43 per cent
  • JSW Steel: -1.25 per cent
  • Hindalco: -1.10 per cent
  • Bajaj Auto: -0.95 per cent
