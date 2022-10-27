Mumbai: The Indian stock markets have ended in green today. Both Sensex and Nifty gained during the early trade and the momentum continued till the close that took it day’s high on both indices.Also Read - Stock Market Holiday: Know Why Trading At BSE & NSE Is Closed Today
BSE Sensex ended 212.88 points 0.36 per cent up at 59,756.84 and NSE Nifty ended 80.60 points or 0.46 per cent up at 17,736.95.
SENSEX TOP GAINERS
- Tata Steel: 3.11 per cent
- Power Grid Corp: 2.49 per cent
- Sun Pharma: 2.08 per cent
- Bharti Airtel: 2.03 per cent
- Titan Company: 1.45 per cent
- Axis Bank: 1.40 per cent
SENSEX TOP LOSERS
- Bajaj Finance: -1.72 per cent
- Bajaj Finserv: -1.58 per cent
- Asian Paints: -1.19 per cent
- Nestle: -0.60 per cent
- Tech Mahindra: -0.56 per cent
NIFTY TOP GAINERS
- JSW Steel: 5.47 per cent
- Hindalco: 3.51 per cent
- Tata Steel: 2.96 per cent
- Adani Ports: 2.61 per cent
- Power Grids Corp: 2.47 per cent
NIFTY TOP LOSERS
Also Read - Sensex Opens Above 60K, Slips & Hovers Above 59K On First Normal Trading Session Of Samvat 2079
- Bajaj Finance: -1.86 per cent
- Bajaj Finserv: -1.66 per cent
- Asian Paints: -1.34 per cent
- Bajaj Auto: -0.87 per cent
- Nestle: -0.74 per cent