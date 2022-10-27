Mumbai: The Indian stock markets have ended in green today. Both Sensex and Nifty gained during the early trade and the momentum continued till the close that took it day’s high on both indices.Also Read - Stock Market Holiday: Know Why Trading At BSE & NSE Is Closed Today

BSE Sensex ended 212.88 points 0.36 per cent up at 59,756.84 and NSE Nifty ended 80.60 points or 0.46 per cent up at 17,736.95.

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

Tata Steel: 3.11 per cent

Power Grid Corp: 2.49 per cent

Sun Pharma: 2.08 per cent

Bharti Airtel: 2.03 per cent

Titan Company: 1.45 per cent

Axis Bank: 1.40 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

Bajaj Finance: -1.72 per cent

Bajaj Finserv: -1.58 per cent

Asian Paints: -1.19 per cent

Nestle: -0.60 per cent

Tech Mahindra: -0.56 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

JSW Steel: 5.47 per cent

Hindalco: 3.51 per cent

Tata Steel: 2.96 per cent

Adani Ports: 2.61 per cent

Power Grids Corp: 2.47 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS