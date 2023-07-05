Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
CLOSING BELL: Market Ends Flat, Sensex Falls 33 Points, Nifty Dips Inches Below 19.4K
At close, BSE Sensex was trading 33.01 points down at 65,446.04 and Nifty50 was trading 9.50 points down at 19,398.50.
New Delhi: Indian indices ended their long bull run Wednesday. Sensex opened today at 65,493.68 (previous close: 65,479.05), touched a high of 65,584.33; Nifty opened today at 19,405.95, touched a high of 19,421.60 during the day’s trade.
SENSEX TOP GAINERS
- Maruti: 3.61 per cent
- IndusInd Bank: 2.38 per cent
- Tech M: 2.37 per cent
- HUL: 2.03 per cent
- ITC: 1.90 per cent
- ICICI Bank: 1.54 per cent
- PowerGridCorp: 1.46 per cent
SENSEX TOP LOSERS
- HDFC Bank: -3.20 per cent
- HDFC: -2.93 per cent
- Bajaj Finserv: -0.80 per cent
- Wipro: -0.57 per cent
- Tata Motors: -0.50 per cent
- UltraTechCement: -0.47 per cent
- Axis Bank: -0.41 per cent
NIFTY TOP GAINERS
- Bajaj Auto: 5.94 per cent
- Divis Lab: 5.91 per cent
- HDFC Life: 4.33 per cent
- Maruti: 3.55 per cent
- HeroMotoCorp: 3.50 per cent
- Tech M: 2.48 per cent
- IndusInd Bank: 2.38 per cent
NIFTY TOP LOSERS
- HDFC Bank: -2.99 per cent
- HDFC: -2.94 per cent
- Eicher Motors: -2.61 per cent
- UPL: -1.08 per cent
- Tata Consumer: -1.06 per cent
- Bajaj Finserv: -0.86 per cent
- Hindalco: -0.79 per cent
