CLOSING BELL: Market Ends Flat, Sensex Falls 33 Points, Nifty Dips Inches Below 19.4K

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 33.01 points down at 65,446.04 and Nifty50 was trading 9.50 points down at 19,398.50.

CLOSING BELL: Market Ends Flat, Sensex Falls 33 Points, Nifty Dips Inches Below 19.4K (Image: Unsplash)

New Delhi: Indian indices ended their long bull run Wednesday. Sensex opened today at 65,493.68 (previous close: 65,479.05), touched a high of 65,584.33; Nifty opened today at 19,405.95, touched a high of 19,421.60 during the day’s trade.

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

Maruti: 3.61 per cent

IndusInd Bank: 2.38 per cent

Tech M: 2.37 per cent

HUL: 2.03 per cent

ITC: 1.90 per cent

ICICI Bank: 1.54 per cent

PowerGridCorp: 1.46 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

HDFC Bank: -3.20 per cent

HDFC: -2.93 per cent

Bajaj Finserv: -0.80 per cent

Wipro: -0.57 per cent

Tata Motors: -0.50 per cent

UltraTechCement: -0.47 per cent

Axis Bank: -0.41 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

Bajaj Auto: 5.94 per cent

Divis Lab: 5.91 per cent

HDFC Life: 4.33 per cent

Maruti: 3.55 per cent

HeroMotoCorp: 3.50 per cent

Tech M: 2.48 per cent

IndusInd Bank: 2.38 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

HDFC Bank: -2.99 per cent

HDFC: -2.94 per cent

Eicher Motors: -2.61 per cent

UPL: -1.08 per cent

Tata Consumer: -1.06 per cent

Bajaj Finserv: -0.86 per cent

Hindalco: -0.79 per cent

