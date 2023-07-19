Home

Business

CLOSING BELL: Markets Shine; Sensex, Nifty Continue Breaking Own Records Day After Day

CLOSING BELL: Markets Shine; Sensex, Nifty Continue Breaking Own Records Day After Day

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 302.30 points higher at 67,097.44 and Nifty50 was trading 83.90 points higher at 19,833.15.

CLOSING BELL: Markets Shine; Sensex, Nifty Continue Breaking Own Records Day After Day

New Delhi: Indian indices continue the upward streak amid strong global headwinds. Sensex opened Wednesday at 66,905.38 (previous close: 66,795.14), touched a record high of 67,171.38; meanwhile, Nifty opened at 19,802.95 (previous close: 19,749.25), touched a record high of 19,851.70 during the day’s trade.

Trending Now

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 302.30 points higher at 67,097.44 and Nifty50 was trading 83.90 points higher at 19,833.15.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES