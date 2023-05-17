Home

CLOSING BELL: Senex Crashes 370 Points, Nifty Ends Below 18.2K

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 371.83 points down at 61,560 and Nifty50 was trading 104.75 points down at 18,181.75.

CLOSING BELL: Senex Crashes 370 Points, Nifty Ends Below 18.2K (Image: Unsplash)

New Delhi: Indian indices were flat Wednesday morning amid weak overnight US cues and fall in other Asian indices. Sensex opened at 371.83, climbed as much as 61,932.32; meanwhile, Nifty opened at 18,181.75, touched a high of 18,309.00 and a low of 18,300.34.

Daily Market Commentary by Rajesh Sinha, Sr. Research Analyst, BONANZA PORTFOLIO LTD:

Indian rupee traded 18 paise lower at 82.39 per dollar against previous close of 82.21 and a strong Dollar. However, FII inflows and weakness in crude oil prices cushioned the downside.

Crude oil futures on Wednesday declined by 0.15 per cent to Rs 5,825 per barrel as participants trimmed their positions on low demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for May delivery fell Rs 9 or 0.15 per cent to Rs 5,825 per barrel with a business volume of 9,429 lots.

A US recession is a virtual certainty and the Federal Reserve may lower interest rates by the third quarter as growth loses momentum, according to JPMorgan Asset Management.



Sectoral front, realty, metal and information technology indices shed 1 per cent each, while bank, oil & gas and power indices fell 0.5 per cent each.

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

IndusIndBank: 1.10 per cent

ITC: 0.87 per cent

Bharti Airtel: 0.68 per cent

Maruti: 0.56 per cent

UltraTechCement: 0.29 per cent

M&M: 0.12 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

Kotak Bank: -1.80 per cent

Asian Paints: -1.52 per cent

HCL Tech: -1.50 per cent

TCS: -1.47 per cent

Infosys: -1.32 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

Hero Motor Co: 1.34 per cent

ITC: 0.97 per cent

IndusIndBank: 0.96 per cent

Bharti Airtel: 0.75 per cent

BPCL: 0.66 per cent

Maruti: 0.56 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

Kotak Bank: -1.95 per cent

Apollo Hospital: -1.74 per cent

SBI Life: -1.65 per cent

TCS: -1.51 per cent

HCL Tech: -1.35 per cent

Asian Paints: -1.34 per cent

Infosys: -1.26 per cent

