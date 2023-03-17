Home

Business

CLOSING BELL: Sensex Bounces Back, Ends 350 Points Higher, Nifty Closes Above 17.1K

CLOSING BELL: Sensex Bounces Back, Ends 350 Points Higher, Nifty Closes Above 17.1K

On Friday, at close, BSE Sensex was trading 355.06 points up at 57,989.90 and Nifty50 was trading 114.45 points up at 17,100.05

CLOSING BELL: Sensex Bounces Back, Ends 350 Points Higher, Nifty Closes Above 17.1K

New Delhi: Indian indices opened in green today, however, fell through the midday session led by losses in ITC and Reliance Industries. Sensex touched a high of 58,178.94 and Nifty climbed up to 17,145.80 during the day’s trade.

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 355.06 points up at 57,989.90 and Nifty50 was trading 114.45 points up at 17,100.05.

You may like to read

“Global equity markets reacted to the crisis in US and European banks. Indian markets were under pressure from these global developments. Accordingly, key domestic benchmark indices Nifty-50 and Sensex-30 were down during the week. Broader indices including BSE Midcap, BSE Small-cap and majority of the sectoral indices too posted negative returns in this week. On the economy front, India’s February 2023 CPI inflation moderated to 6.44% and trade deficit remained in check with marginal increases (over January 2023) in exports and imports. Crude oil prices corrected sharply this week amid the recent banking crisis. The yield on the 10-year US Treasury was lower as compared with last week. Meanwhile, the European Central Bank raised interest rates by 50 bps and continued with its policy tightening measures. Market participants will keenly watch-out for next week’s Federal Reserve policy decision,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd.



SENSEX TOP GAINERS

HCL Tech: 3.58 per cent

UltraTechCement: 2.53 per cent

NestleInd: 2.39 per cent

Tata Steel: 1.90 per cent

Kotak Bank: 1.63 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

ITC: -1.51 per cent

Maruti: -1.48 per cent

NTPC: -1.25 per cent

Asian Paints: -1.14 per cent

Sun Pharma: -0.99 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

HCL Tech: 3.68 per cent

Hindalco: 2.94 per cent

UltraTechCement: 2.68 per cent

UPL: 2.53 per cent

JSW Steel: 2.24 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

Eicher Motors: -1.83 per cent

NTPC: -1.78 per cent

Maruti: -1.51 per cent

ITC: -1.31 per cent

PowerGridCorp: -1.18 per cent

Cipla: -1.18 per cent

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.