CLOSING BELL: Sensex Bounces Back, Ends 350 Points Higher, Nifty Closes Above 17.1K
On Friday, at close, BSE Sensex was trading 355.06 points up at 57,989.90 and Nifty50 was trading 114.45 points up at 17,100.05
New Delhi: Indian indices opened in green today, however, fell through the midday session led by losses in ITC and Reliance Industries. Sensex touched a high of 58,178.94 and Nifty climbed up to 17,145.80 during the day’s trade.
Also Read:
At close, BSE Sensex was trading 355.06 points up at 57,989.90 and Nifty50 was trading 114.45 points up at 17,100.05.
You may like to read
“Global equity markets reacted to the crisis in US and European banks. Indian markets were under pressure from these global developments. Accordingly, key domestic benchmark indices Nifty-50 and Sensex-30 were down during the week. Broader indices including BSE Midcap, BSE Small-cap and majority of the sectoral indices too posted negative returns in this week. On the economy front, India’s February 2023 CPI inflation moderated to 6.44% and trade deficit remained in check with marginal increases (over January 2023) in exports and imports. Crude oil prices corrected sharply this week amid the recent banking crisis. The yield on the 10-year US Treasury was lower as compared with last week. Meanwhile, the European Central Bank raised interest rates by 50 bps and continued with its policy tightening measures. Market participants will keenly watch-out for next week’s Federal Reserve policy decision,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd.
SENSEX TOP GAINERS
- HCL Tech: 3.58 per cent
- UltraTechCement: 2.53 per cent
- NestleInd: 2.39 per cent
- Tata Steel: 1.90 per cent
- Kotak Bank: 1.63 per cent
SENSEX TOP LOSERS
- ITC: -1.51 per cent
- Maruti: -1.48 per cent
- NTPC: -1.25 per cent
- Asian Paints: -1.14 per cent
- Sun Pharma: -0.99 per cent
NIFTY TOP GAINERS
- HCL Tech: 3.68 per cent
- Hindalco: 2.94 per cent
- UltraTechCement: 2.68 per cent
- UPL: 2.53 per cent
- JSW Steel: 2.24 per cent
NIFTY TOP LOSERS
- Eicher Motors: -1.83 per cent
- NTPC: -1.78 per cent
- Maruti: -1.51 per cent
- ITC: -1.31 per cent
- PowerGridCorp: -1.18 per cent
- Cipla: -1.18 per cent
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.