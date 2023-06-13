Home

CLOSING BELL: Sensex Bounces Back To 63K, Jumps 400 Points, Nifty Closer To All-Time High

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 418.45 points up at 63,143.16 and Nifty50 was trading 114.65 points up at 18,716.15.

CLOSING BELL: Sensex Bounces Back To 63K, Jumps 400 Points, Nifty Closer To All-Time High (Image: Unsplash)

New Delhi: Indian indices opened Tuesday on a flat, but positive note after the marginal rise in the US indices overnight. Sensex opened at 62,779.14 (previous close: 62,724.71), climbed up to a high of 63,177.47 and fell down to 62,777.04. Nifty, meanwhile, opened today at 18,631.80 (previous close: 18,601.50), touched a high of 18,728 and fell down to a low of 18,631.80 during the day’s trade.

Daily market commentary by Rajesh Sinha, Sr. Research Analyst, BONANZA PORTFOLIO LTD

India’s consumer price index (CPI) eased sharply to 4.25 per cent in May, hitting a 25-month low, helped by a softer rise in food prices and a favorable base effect. It has come under the Reserve Bank of India’s upper tolerance limit of 6 per cent for the third month in a row.

This month’s CPI declined from 4.7 per cent recorded in April 2023 and 7.04 per cent in the year-ago period (May 2022). The consumer food price index eased to 2.91 per cent in May from 3.84 per cent in April.

Rural inflation in May stood at 4.17 per cent while urban inflation stood at 4.27 per cent. However, CPI inflation remains above the RBI’s medium-term target of 4 per cent for the 44th month in a row.

RBI projected CPI inflation for FY24 at 5.1 per cent while announcing the second monetary policy committee stance for the fiscal on June 8, when it left the interest rates unchanged for the second time. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das led the rate-setting panel has predicted inflation at 4.6 per cent for Q1 FY24

Indian Rupee appreciated by 8 paise as inflation fell to a 25-month low.. The weak US Dollar and positive domestic markets also supported Rupee. However, FII outflows capped sharp gains.

U.S. Dollar declined on rising expectations of a pause in a rate hike in the June FOMC meeting. The surge in Euro and Pound also weighed on the Dollar.European stock were trading higher as investors braced for the latest meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve, which begins Tuesday.

Britain’s labour market outperformed even the highest expectations of economists polled by Reuters in data on Tuesday, piling pressure on the Bank of England to raise interest rates again in the face of unrelenting price pressures.

All the sectoral indices ended in the green with Realty up by 2 %, while FMCG, Pharma, Metal and PSU Bank up by 1 per cent each.

Cipla, Tata Consumer Products, Titan Company, Asian Paints and ITC were among the top gainers on Nifty, while losers were Kotak Mahindra Bank, Adani Enterprises, HCL Technologies, M&M and Adani Ports.

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd says, “Markets witnessed a spectacular rally towards the close as bullish bets on realty, metals, and oil & gas stocks aided Sensex to close above the 63000 mark.”

“Moderating inflation and strong IIP growth numbers coupled with expectations that the US Fed could hold interest rates steady in this week’s FOMC meeting buoyed the sentiment. Technically, the Nifty has formed a bullish candle on daily charts, which is largely positive. For bulls, 18600 would act as a sacrosanct support zone. As long as the index is trading above the same, the positive sentiment is likely to continue till 18800-18850. However, below 18600, the uptrend would be vulnerable and below the same, traders may prefer to exit from the long positions,” Chouhan added.

