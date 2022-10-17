Mumbai: On Monday, the stock markets continued the upward motion it took off last Friday. BSE Sensex ended 491.01 points or Also Read - OPENING BELL: Sensex, Nifty Open In Red, Turn Green. Indices Dangle Above Previous Close

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

  • SBI: 3.20 per cent
  • Axis Bank: 1.97 per cent
  • Bajaj Finserv: 1.80 per cent
  • ICICI Bank: 1.78 per cent
  • NTPC: 1.64 per cent
  • Reliance: 1.64 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

  • Larsen: -1.37 per cent
  • HCL Tech: -0.77 per cent
  • Tata Steel: -0.55 per cent
  • Wipro: -0.52 per cent
  • ICICI Bank: -1.95 per cent
  • Nestle: -0.28 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

  • SBI: 3.12 per cent
  • NTPC: 2.03 per cent
  • Bajaj Finserv: 1.83 per cent
  • ICICI Bank: 1.72 per cent
  • Axis Bank: 1.71 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

  • Hindalco: -2.23 per cent
  • Larsen: -1.49 per cent
  • JSW Steel: -1.37 per cent
  • HCL Tech: -0.79per cent
  • Wipro: -0.58 per cent
