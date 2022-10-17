Mumbai: On Monday, the stock markets continued the upward motion it took off last Friday. BSE Sensex ended 491.01 points or 0.85 per cent higher at 58,410.98 and NSE Nifty ended 126.10 points or 0.73 per cent higher at 17,311.80Also Read - OPENING BELL: Sensex, Nifty Open In Red, Turn Green. Indices Dangle Above Previous Close

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

SBI: 3.20 per cent

Axis Bank: 1.97 per cent

Bajaj Finserv: 1.80 per cent

ICICI Bank: 1.78 per cent

NTPC: 1.64 per cent

Reliance: 1.64 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

Larsen: -1.37 per cent

HCL Tech: -0.77 per cent

Tata Steel: -0.55 per cent

Wipro: -0.52 per cent

Nestle: -0.28 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

SBI: 3.12 per cent

NTPC: 2.03 per cent

Bajaj Finserv: 1.83 per cent

ICICI Bank: 1.72 per cent

Axis Bank: 1.71 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS