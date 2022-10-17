Mumbai: On Monday, the stock markets continued the upward motion it took off last Friday. BSE Sensex ended 491.01 points or 0.85 per cent higher at 58,410.98 and NSE Nifty ended 126.10 points or 0.73 per cent higher at 17,311.80Also Read - OPENING BELL: Sensex, Nifty Open In Red, Turn Green. Indices Dangle Above Previous Close
SENSEX TOP GAINERS
- SBI: 3.20 per cent
- Axis Bank: 1.97 per cent
- Bajaj Finserv: 1.80 per cent
- ICICI Bank: 1.78 per cent
- NTPC: 1.64 per cent
- Reliance: 1.64 per cent
SENSEX TOP LOSERS
- Larsen: -1.37 per cent
- HCL Tech: -0.77 per cent
- Tata Steel: -0.55 per cent
- Wipro: -0.52 per cent
- ICICI Bank: -1.95 per cent
- Nestle: -0.28 per cent
NIFTY TOP GAINERS
- SBI: 3.12 per cent
- NTPC: 2.03 per cent
- Bajaj Finserv: 1.83 per cent
- ICICI Bank: 1.72 per cent
- Axis Bank: 1.71 per cent
NIFTY TOP LOSERS
- Hindalco: -2.23 per cent
- Larsen: -1.49 per cent
- JSW Steel: -1.37 per cent
- HCL Tech: -0.79per cent
- Wipro: -0.58 per cent