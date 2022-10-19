Mumbai: Indian stock markets have markets have continued the pre-Diwali rally. For the 4th straight trading session, the markets have ended in green today. BSE Sensex gained 146.59 points or 0.25 per cent to end at 59,107.19 and NSE Nifty was up 25.30 points or 0.14 per cent to end at 17,512.25.Also Read - CLOSING BELL: Sensex Closes In On the 59K Mark, Nifty Ends 175 Points Higher
SENSEX TOP GAINERS
- Nestle: 2.14 per cent
- ITC: 2.10 per cent
- Axis Bank: 1.97 per cent
- HDFC Bank: 1.86 per cent
- Reliance: 1.78 per cent
- UltraTechCement: 1.15 per cent
SENSEX TOP LOSERS
- SBI: -1.59 per cent
- Bajaj Finserv: -1.54 per cent
- NTPC: -1.41 per cent
- HCL Tech: -1.30 per cent
- Dr Reddy’s Labs: -1.12
NIFTY TOP GAINERS
- HDFC: 2.15 per cent
- Nestle: 1.81 per cent
- ITC: 1.78 per cent
- Reliance: 1.74 per cent
- Axis Bank: 1.65 per cent
NIFTY TOP LOSERS
- NTPC: -1.74 per cent
- JSW Steel: -1.70 per cent
- SBI: -1.61 per cent
- Bajaj Finserv: -1.59 per cent
- Coal India: -1.45 per cent