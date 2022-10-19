Mumbai: Indian stock markets have markets have continued the pre-Diwali rally. For the 4th straight trading session, the markets have ended in green today. BSE Sensex gained 146.59 points or 0.25 per cent to end at 59,107.19 and NSE Nifty was up 25.30 points or 0.14 per cent to end at 17,512.25.Also Read - CLOSING BELL: Sensex Closes In On the 59K Mark, Nifty Ends 175 Points Higher

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

Nestle: 2.14 per cent

ITC: 2.10 per cent

Axis Bank: 1.97 per cent

HDFC Bank: 1.86 per cent

Reliance: 1.78 per cent

UltraTechCement: 1.15 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

SBI: -1.59 per cent

Bajaj Finserv: -1.54 per cent

NTPC: -1.41 per cent

HCL Tech: -1.30 per cent

Dr Reddy’s Labs: -1.12

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

HDFC: 2.15 per cent

Nestle: 1.81 per cent

ITC: 1.78 per cent

Reliance: 1.74 per cent

Axis Bank: 1.65 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS