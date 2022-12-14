CLOSING BELL: Sensex Climbs 140 Points, Nifty Closes Above 18.6K

At close, BSE Sensex rose 144.61 points or 0.23 per cent to end at 62,677 and NSE Nifty rose 34.90 points to end at 18,642.90

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

Mumbai: Indian stock markets have once again resisted external pressures and ended in green despite fears of a Fed rate hike that is almost imminent. Nifty Bank also climbed 102.55 points and closed at 44,049.10, also marking a fresh 52-week high today at 44,151.80.

“USDINR spot closed 34 paise lower at 82.46, on the back of lower than expected US CPI and hopes that Fed today will signal that rates will peak in Feb/march of next year around 5%. Rupee remains undervalued to its peers and if Fed sounds dovish, it can help Rupee appreciate towards 82.00/81.80 levels on spot. We expect a range of 81.80 and 82.80 on spot,” said Anindya Banerjee, VP – Currency Derivatives & Interest Rate Derivatives at Kotak Securities Ltd.

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

Tata Steel: 1.80 per cent

Tech Mahindra: 1.58 per cent

NTPC: 1.36 per cent

SBI: 1.34 per cent

IndusInd Bank: 1.26 per cent

Power Grid Corp: 1.23 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

Nestle: -1.82 per cent

ICICI Bank: -1.16 per cent

Bharti Airtel: -1.13 per cent

Asian Paints: -0.91 per cent

HUL: -0.89 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

Hindalco: 2.44 per cent

ONGC: 2.25 per cent

Tech Mahindra: 1.85 per cent

JSW Steel: 1.84 per cent

UPL: 1.76 per cent

Eicher Motors: 1.70 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

Nestle: -1.59 per cent

ICICI Bank: -1.20 per cent

Bharti Airtel: -1.06 per cent

Asian Paints: -1.02 per cent

HUL: -0.95 per cent