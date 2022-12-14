Top Recommended Stories
CLOSING BELL: Sensex Climbs 140 Points, Nifty Closes Above 18.6K
At close, BSE Sensex rose 144.61 points or 0.23 per cent to end at 62,677 and NSE Nifty rose 34.90 points to end at 18,642.90
Mumbai: Indian stock markets have once again resisted external pressures and ended in green despite fears of a Fed rate hike that is almost imminent. Nifty Bank also climbed 102.55 points and closed at 44,049.10, also marking a fresh 52-week high today at 44,151.80.
“USDINR spot closed 34 paise lower at 82.46, on the back of lower than expected US CPI and hopes that Fed today will signal that rates will peak in Feb/march of next year around 5%. Rupee remains undervalued to its peers and if Fed sounds dovish, it can help Rupee appreciate towards 82.00/81.80 levels on spot. We expect a range of 81.80 and 82.80 on spot,” said Anindya Banerjee, VP – Currency Derivatives & Interest Rate Derivatives at Kotak Securities Ltd.
SENSEX TOP GAINERS
- Tata Steel: 1.80 per cent
- Tech Mahindra: 1.58 per cent
- NTPC: 1.36 per cent
- SBI: 1.34 per cent
- IndusInd Bank: 1.26 per cent
- Power Grid Corp: 1.23 per cent
SENSEX TOP LOSERS
- Nestle: -1.82 per cent
- ICICI Bank: -1.16 per cent
- Bharti Airtel: -1.13 per cent
- Asian Paints: -0.91 per cent
- HUL: -0.89 per cent
NIFTY TOP GAINERS
- Hindalco: 2.44 per cent
- ONGC: 2.25 per cent
- Tech Mahindra: 1.85 per cent
- JSW Steel: 1.84 per cent
- UPL: 1.76 per cent
- Eicher Motors: 1.70 per cent
NIFTY TOP LOSERS
- Nestle: -1.59 per cent
- ICICI Bank: -1.20 per cent
- Bharti Airtel: -1.06 per cent
- Asian Paints: -1.02 per cent
- HUL: -0.95 per cent
