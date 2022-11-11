CLOSING BELL: Sensex Climbs Close to 1200 Points, Nifty Ends At Record High

At close BSE Sensex was 1,181.34 points or 1.95 per cent up at 61,795.04 and NSE Nifty was 321.50 points or 1.78 per cent up at 18,349.70.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

Mumbai: Dalal Street shined green today taking cue from global markets. In the morning trade itself, both Sensex and Nifty had regained what they lost in the last two trading sessions.

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

HDFC: 5.79 per cent

HDFC Bank: 5.69 per cent

Infosys: 4.51 per cent

Tech Mahindra: 3.56 per cent

HCL Tech: 3.40 per cent

TCS: 3.39 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

M&M: -0.92 per cent

SBI: -0.76 per cent

Kotak Mahindra: -0.73 per cent

Dr Reddy’s Labs: -0.50 per cent

ICICI Bank: -0.42 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

HDFC: 5.89 per cent

HDFC Bank: 5.67 per cent

Infosys: 4.54 per cent

Tech Mahindra: 3.68 per cent

HCL Tech: 3.63 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

Eicher Motors: -4.90 per cent

Hero Motocorp: -3.43 per cent

Brittania: -0.87 per cent

M&M: -0.86 per cent

SBI: -0.73 per cent