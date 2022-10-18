Mumbai: Indian stock markets have markets have continued the pre-Diwali rally. For the 3rd straight trading session, the markets have ended in green today. BSE Sensex gained 549.62 points or 0.94 per cent to end at 58,960.60 and NSE Nifty was up 175.15 points or 1.01 per cent to end at 17,486.95.Also Read - CLOSING BELL: Sensex Breaches 58K Mark Again, Nifty Gains Over 130 Points
SENSEX TOP GAINERS
- SBI: 3.37 per cent
- ITC: 2.48 per cent
- Nestle: 2.42 per cent
- Bharti Airtel: 2.22 per cent
- IndusInd Bank: 2.18 per cent
- M&M: 1.79 per cent
SENSEX TOP LOSERS
- HDFC: -0.65 per cent
- NTPC: -0.65 per cent
- HDFC Bank: -0.27 per cent
- Tech Mahindra: -0.24 per cent
- Sun Pharma: -0.19
NIFTY TOP GAINERS
- SBI: 3.45 per cent
- Adani Ports: 3.13 per cent
- Eicher Motors: 3.05 per cent
- ITC: 2.59 per cent
- SBI Life Insurance: 2.54
NIFTY TOP LOSERS
- NTPC: -0.89 per cent
- HDFC: -0.75 per cent
- Bajaj Motors: -0.49 per cent
- Tech Mahindra: -0.38 per cent
- Britannia: -0.29 per cent