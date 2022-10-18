Mumbai: Indian stock markets have markets have continued the pre-Diwali rally. For the 3rd straight trading session, the markets have ended in green today. BSE Sensex gained 549.62 points or 0.94 per cent to end at 58,960.60 and NSE Nifty was up 175.15 points or 1.01 per cent to end at 17,486.95.Also Read - CLOSING BELL: Sensex Breaches 58K Mark Again, Nifty Gains Over 130 Points

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

SBI: 3.37 per cent

ITC: 2.48 per cent

Nestle: 2.42 per cent

Bharti Airtel: 2.22 per cent

IndusInd Bank: 2.18 per cent

M&M: 1.79 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

HDFC: -0.65 per cent

NTPC: -0.65 per cent

HDFC Bank: -0.27 per cent

Tech Mahindra: -0.24 per cent

Sun Pharma: -0.19

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

SBI: 3.45 per cent

Adani Ports: 3.13 per cent

Eicher Motors: 3.05 per cent

ITC: 2.59 per cent

SBI Life Insurance: 2.54

NIFTY TOP LOSERS