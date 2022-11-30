Top Recommended Stories
CLOSING BELL: Sensex Conquers 63K! Nifty Hits 18.8K. Indices High For 6th Consecutive Session
At close, BSE Sensex was up 417.81 points at 63,099.65 and NSE Nifty was up 162.20 points at 18,780.25.
Mumbai: S&P 500 fell, Nasdaq fell, Dow Jones and Russel 2000 saw meagre rise, but the bull run continues in Indian markets despite the global headwinds. Both Sensex and Nifty touched fresh lifetime highs today with the 52-week high of Sensex advancing to 63,303.01 and that of Nifty climbing to 18,816.05.
SENSEX TOP GAINERS
- M&M: 4.32 per cent
- UltraTechCement: 2.21 per cent
- HUL: 1.96 per cent
- Power Grid Corp: 1.92 per cent
- Bharti Airtel: 1.71 per cent
- Tata Steel: 1.60 per cent
SENSEX TOP LOSERS
- IndusInd Bank: -1.02 per cent
- SBI: -0.89 per cent
- HCL Tech: -0.66 per cent
- ITC: -0.58 per cent
NIFTY TOP GAINERS
- M&M: 3.86 per cent
- Hindalco: 3.38 per cent
- Bajaj Auto: 2.48 per cent
- Grasim: 2.36 per cent
- UltraTechCement: 2.14 per cent
- Power Grid Corp: 2.12 per cent
NIFTY TOP LOSERS
- IndusInd Bank: -1.08 per cent
- SBI: -1.00 per cent
- HCL Tech: -0.72 per cent
- ITC: -0.67 per cent
- Sun Pharma: -0.36 per cent
