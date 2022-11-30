CLOSING BELL: Sensex Conquers 63K! Nifty Hits 18.8K. Indices High For 6th Consecutive Session

At close, BSE Sensex was up 417.81 points at 63,099.65 and NSE Nifty was up 162.20 points at 18,780.25.

Mumbai: S&P 500 fell, Nasdaq fell, Dow Jones and Russel 2000 saw meagre rise, but the bull run continues in Indian markets despite the global headwinds. Both Sensex and Nifty touched fresh lifetime highs today with the 52-week high of Sensex advancing to 63,303.01 and that of Nifty climbing to 18,816.05.

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

M&M: 4.32 per cent

UltraTechCement: 2.21 per cent

HUL: 1.96 per cent

Power Grid Corp: 1.92 per cent

Bharti Airtel: 1.71 per cent

Tata Steel: 1.60 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

IndusInd Bank: -1.02 per cent

SBI: -0.89 per cent

HCL Tech: -0.66 per cent

ITC: -0.58 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

M&M: 3.86 per cent

Hindalco: 3.38 per cent

Bajaj Auto: 2.48 per cent

Grasim: 2.36 per cent

UltraTechCement: 2.14 per cent

Power Grid Corp: 2.12 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

IndusInd Bank: -1.08 per cent

SBI: -1.00 per cent

HCL Tech: -0.72 per cent

ITC: -0.67 per cent

Sun Pharma: -0.36 per cent