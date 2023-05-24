Home

CLOSING BELL: Sensex Crashes 200 Points, Nifty Drops Below 18.3K; Adani Stocks Lead Losses

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 208.01 points down at 61,773.78 and Nifty50 was trading 62,60 points down at 18,285.40

CLOSING BELL: Sensex Crashes 200 Points, Nifty Drops Below 18.3K; Adani Stocks Lead Losses (Image: Freepik)

New Delhi: Indian indices have fallen on Wednesday paring losses across banking and non-banking sectors following an overnight fall in the US markets. Sensex opened today lower at 61,834.28, climbed up to 62,154.14 and fell down up to 61,708.10 during the day’s trade; meanwhile Nifty too opened lower at 18,294.80, touched a high of 18,392.60 and a low of 18,262.85 during the day’s trade.

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

Sun Pharma: 1.96 per cent

Titan: 1.05 per cent

ITC: 1.04 per cent

IndusInd Bank: 1.01 per cent

TechM: 0.80 per cent

PowerGridCorp: 0.79 per cent

Maruti: 0.77 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

Tata Motors: -1.57 per cent

ICICI Bank: -1.30 per cent

HDFC Bank: -1.29 per cent

HDFC: -1.23 per cent

Bajaj Finserv: -0.73 per cent

Reliance: -0.69 per cent

HUL: -0.59 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

Sun Pharma: 1.98 per cent

Dr Reddy: 1.31 per cent

ITC: 1.13 per cent

IndusInd Bank: 1.06 per cent

Titan: 0.99 per cent

SBI Life: 0.93 per cent

HeroMotoCorp: 0.91 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

Adani Enterprises: -6.03 per cent

Adani Ports: -2.21 per cent

Tata Motors: -1.49 per cent

HDFC Bank: -1.36 per cent

ICICI Bank: -1.29 per cent

HDFC: -1.21 per cent

JSW Steel: -1.08 per cent

Hindalco: -0.82 per cent

Bajaj Finserv: -0.78 per cent

