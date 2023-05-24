By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
CLOSING BELL: Sensex Crashes 200 Points, Nifty Drops Below 18.3K; Adani Stocks Lead Losses
At close, BSE Sensex was trading 208.01 points down at 61,773.78 and Nifty50 was trading 62,60 points down at 18,285.40
New Delhi: Indian indices have fallen on Wednesday paring losses across banking and non-banking sectors following an overnight fall in the US markets. Sensex opened today lower at 61,834.28, climbed up to 62,154.14 and fell down up to 61,708.10 during the day’s trade; meanwhile Nifty too opened lower at 18,294.80, touched a high of 18,392.60 and a low of 18,262.85 during the day’s trade.
SENSEX TOP GAINERS
- Sun Pharma: 1.96 per cent
- Titan: 1.05 per cent
- ITC: 1.04 per cent
- IndusInd Bank: 1.01 per cent
- TechM: 0.80 per cent
- PowerGridCorp: 0.79 per cent
- Maruti: 0.77 per cent
SENSEX TOP LOSERS
- Tata Motors: -1.57 per cent
- ICICI Bank: -1.30 per cent
- HDFC Bank: -1.29 per cent
- HDFC: -1.23 per cent
- Bajaj Finserv: -0.73 per cent
- Reliance: -0.69 per cent
- HUL: -0.59 per cent
NIFTY TOP GAINERS
- Sun Pharma: 1.98 per cent
- Dr Reddy: 1.31 per cent
- ITC: 1.13 per cent
- IndusInd Bank: 1.06 per cent
- Titan: 0.99 per cent
- SBI Life: 0.93 per cent
- HeroMotoCorp: 0.91 per cent
NIFTY TOP LOSERS
- Adani Enterprises: -6.03 per cent
- Adani Ports: -2.21 per cent
- Tata Motors: -1.49 per cent
- HDFC Bank: -1.36 per cent
- ICICI Bank: -1.29 per cent
- HDFC: -1.21 per cent
- JSW Steel: -1.08 per cent
- Hindalco: -0.82 per cent
- Bajaj Finserv: -0.78 per cent
