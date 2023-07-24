Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
CLOSING BELL: Sensex Crashes 300 Points, Nifty Falls Below 19.7K; ITC, TechM Among Top Losers
At close, BSE Sensex was trading 299.48 points lower at 66,384.78 and Nifty50 was trading 72.65 points lower at 19,672.35.
New Delhi: Indian indices opened flat Monday after last Friday’s market rout amid weakness in the Gift Nifty index. With US Nasdaq retreating further on Friday, technology stocks in the domestic market could mirror the trend, especially after the disappointing revenue guidance from Infosys last week, said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.
Sensex opened today at 66,629.14 (previous close: 66,684.26) and touched a high of 66,808.56 during the day’s trade. Meanwhile, Nifty opened at 19,748.45 (previous close: 19,745), touched a high of 19,782.75 during the day’s trade.
