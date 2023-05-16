Home

CLOSING BELL: Sensex Crashes 400 Points, Nifty Dips Below 18.3K; HDFC Twins, RIL Drag (Image: Unsplash)

New Delhi: Indian indices opened Tuesday on a higher note following overnight gain in US markets and the early trend in SGX Nifty. Sensex opened at 62,474.11, climbed up to 62,475.95 and fell down to 61,847.41 during the day’s trade; meanwhile Nifty opened today at its highest, 18,432.35, and touched a low of 18,264.35 during the day’s trade.

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 413.24 points down at 61,932.47 and Nifty50 was trading 112.35 points down at 18,286.50.

Among sectors, Auto index down 1 per cent, and Healthcare, Infra, Bank, Metal indices down by 0.3 per cent-0.4 per cent, while PSU Bank index was up by 0.7 per cent.

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

Bajaj Finance: 0.98 per cent

NTPC: 0.85 per cent

SBIN: 0.74 per cent

HUL: 0.51 per cent

Bajaj Finserv: 0.50 per cent

Titan: 0.43 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

HDFC: -2.21 per cent

Tata Motors: -1.84 per cent

M&M: -1.82 per cent

HDFC Bank: -1.76 per cent

Kotak Bank: -1.43 per cent

Maruti: -1.43 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

BPCL: 1.68 per cent

Coal India: 1.39 per cent

ONGC: 1.21 per cent

Bajaj Finance: 0.98 per cent

NTPC: 0.88 per cent

SBIN: 0.70 per cent

Hindalco: 0.51 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

Kotak Bank: -1.67 per cent

Tata Motors: -1.63 per cent

M&M: -1.61 per cent

Apollo Hospital: -1.52 per cent

Bharti Airtel: -1.44 per cent

