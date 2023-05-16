CLOSING BELL: Sensex Crashes 400 Points, Nifty Dips Below 18.3K; HDFC Twins, RIL Drag
At close, BSE Sensex was trading 413.24 points down at 61,932.47 and Nifty50 was trading 112.35 points down at 18,286.50.
New Delhi: Indian indices opened Tuesday on a higher note following overnight gain in US markets and the early trend in SGX Nifty. Sensex opened at 62,474.11, climbed up to 62,475.95 and fell down to 61,847.41 during the day’s trade; meanwhile Nifty opened today at its highest, 18,432.35, and touched a low of 18,264.35 during the day’s trade.
Daily Market Commentary by Rajesh Sinha, Sr. Research Analyst, BONANZA PORTFOLIO LTD
- The 10-year benchmark 7.26 per cent 2033 bond yield was at 6.9916 per cent, after closing at 7.0062 per cent in the previous session. Rupee rises 11 paise to 82.20 against US dollar in early trade
- Shares of upstream oil firms like Oil India and ONGC darted up in morning trade today after the government slashed the windfall tax on crude petroleum exports to nil from Rs 4,100 per tonne.
- Among sectors, Auto index down 1 per cent, and Healthcare, Infra, Bank, Metal indices down by 0.3 per cent-0.4 per cent, while PSU Bank index was up by 0.7 per cent.
SENSEX TOP GAINERS
- Bajaj Finance: 0.98 per cent
- NTPC: 0.85 per cent
- SBIN: 0.74 per cent
- HUL: 0.51 per cent
- Bajaj Finserv: 0.50 per cent
- Titan: 0.43 per cent
SENSEX TOP LOSERS
- HDFC: -2.21 per cent
- Tata Motors: -1.84 per cent
- M&M: -1.82 per cent
- HDFC Bank: -1.76 per cent
- Kotak Bank: -1.43 per cent
- Maruti: -1.43 per cent
NIFTY TOP GAINERS
- BPCL: 1.68 per cent
- Coal India: 1.39 per cent
- ONGC: 1.21 per cent
- Bajaj Finance: 0.98 per cent
- NTPC: 0.88 per cent
- SBIN: 0.70 per cent
- Hindalco: 0.51 per cent
NIFTY TOP LOSERS
- Kotak Bank: -1.67 per cent
- Tata Motors: -1.63 per cent
- M&M: -1.61 per cent
- Apollo Hospital: -1.52 per cent
- Bharti Airtel: -1.44 per cent
