CLOSING BELL: Sensex Dips 200 Points, Nifty Ends Above 17.7K. Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports Jump
At close, BSE Sensex was trading 220.86 points down at 60,286.04 and Nifty50 was trading 43.10 points down at 17,721.50.
Mumbai: Indian indices opened flat and green on Tuesday. Sensex jumped up to 60,655.14 and Nifty reached a high of 17,811.15 during the day’s trade. Most of Adani Group stocks also surged today after a wipeout of $120 billion in value.
“Markets witnessed caution with a negative bias through the trading session, as investors booked profit ahead of the RBI’s credit policy meeting. It has been more or less a range-bound market in the last few sessions as investors don’t want to risk by taking long exposure to equities given the current uncertainty in global markets. Also, the persisting interest rate hikes in key economies has been a concern amid fears of an economic slowdown. Technically, on intraday charts the Nifty has consistently found resistance near the 17800 level, and has also formed a lower top formation which is indicating temporary weakness. As long as the index trades below 17800, the selling pressure is likely to continue. Below which, the nifty could clip till 17600-17550. On the flip side, a fresh uptrend is possible only after the dismissal of 17800, above which the index could move up to 17850-17900,” Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd.
“The benchmark Nifty struggled for direction, and was unable to capitalize on the strength in Adani group stocks as focus primarily remained on rebounding US Dollar to 103.50 levels and spiking US Treasury bond yields. Markets will be listening to the US Fed chairman’s speech on how many more rate hikes the Fed is likely to implement. Powell signaled last week during a press conference that more could be on the way. Volatility is likely to be the hallmark of tomorrow’s trading session as RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announces the MPC decision on interest rate,” Prashanth Tapse – Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.
SENSEX TOP GAINERS
- Kotak Bank: 1.59 per cent
- IndusInd Bank: 1.22 per cent
- Bajaj Finance: 0.90 per cent
- Bajaj Finserv: 0.61 per cent
- L&T: 0.51 per cent
SENSEX TOP LOSERS
- Tata Steel: -5.23 per cent
- ITC: -2.65 per cent
- Sun Pharma: -1.74 per cent
- Maruti: -1.72 per cent
- HCL Tech: -1.59 per cent
- Tata Motors: -1.50 per cent
NIFTY TOP GAINERS
- Adani Enterprises: 15.28 per cent
- Dr Reddy’s: 1.94 per cent
- Adani Ports: 1.93 per cent
- Kotak Mahindra Bank: 1.43 per cent
- IndusInd Bank: 1.05 per cent
- ONGC: 0.87 per cent
NIFTY TOP LOSERS
- Tata Steel: -5.23 per cent
- Hindalco: -4.02 per cent
- ITC: -2.61 per cent
- Hero Motocorp: -1.74 per cent
- Maruti: -1.66 per cent
- Sun Pharma: -1.62 per cent
- HUL: -1.54 per cent
- Tata Motors: -1.52 per cent
