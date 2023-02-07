Home

CLOSING BELL: Sensex Dips 200 Points, Nifty Ends Above 17.7K. Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports Jump

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 220.86 points down at 60,286.04 and Nifty50 was trading 43.10 points down at 17,721.50.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

Mumbai: Indian indices opened flat and green on Tuesday. Sensex jumped up to 60,655.14 and Nifty reached a high of 17,811.15 during the day’s trade. Most of Adani Group stocks also surged today after a wipeout of $120 billion in value.

“Markets witnessed caution with a negative bias through the trading session, as investors booked profit ahead of the RBI’s credit policy meeting. It has been more or less a range-bound market in the last few sessions as investors don’t want to risk by taking long exposure to equities given the current uncertainty in global markets. Also, the persisting interest rate hikes in key economies has been a concern amid fears of an economic slowdown. Technically, on intraday charts the Nifty has consistently found resistance near the 17800 level, and has also formed a lower top formation which is indicating temporary weakness. As long as the index trades below 17800, the selling pressure is likely to continue. Below which, the nifty could clip till 17600-17550. On the flip side, a fresh uptrend is possible only after the dismissal of 17800, above which the index could move up to 17850-17900,” Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd.



“The benchmark Nifty struggled for direction, and was unable to capitalize on the strength in Adani group stocks as focus primarily remained on rebounding US Dollar to 103.50 levels and spiking US Treasury bond yields. Markets will be listening to the US Fed chairman’s speech on how many more rate hikes the Fed is likely to implement. Powell signaled last week during a press conference that more could be on the way. Volatility is likely to be the hallmark of tomorrow’s trading session as RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announces the MPC decision on interest rate,” Prashanth Tapse – Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.



SENSEX TOP GAINERS

Kotak Bank: 1.59 per cent

IndusInd Bank: 1.22 per cent

Bajaj Finance: 0.90 per cent

Bajaj Finserv: 0.61 per cent

L&T: 0.51 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

Tata Steel: -5.23 per cent

ITC: -2.65 per cent

Sun Pharma: -1.74 per cent

Maruti: -1.72 per cent

HCL Tech: -1.59 per cent

Tata Motors: -1.50 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

Adani Enterprises: 15.28 per cent

Dr Reddy’s: 1.94 per cent

Adani Ports: 1.93 per cent

Kotak Mahindra Bank: 1.43 per cent

IndusInd Bank: 1.05 per cent

ONGC: 0.87 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

Tata Steel: -5.23 per cent

Hindalco: -4.02 per cent

ITC: -2.61 per cent

Hero Motocorp: -1.74 per cent

Maruti: -1.66 per cent

Sun Pharma: -1.62 per cent

HUL: -1.54 per cent

Tata Motors: -1.52 per cent

