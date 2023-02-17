Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Business
  • CLOSING BELL: Sensex Dips 300 Points, Nifty Falls Below 18K. Bank, IT Stocks Drag Indices Down

CLOSING BELL: Sensex Dips 300 Points, Nifty Falls Below 18K. Bank, IT Stocks Drag Indices Down

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 316.94 points down at 61,0052.57 and Nifty50 was trading 91.65 points down at 17,944.20.

Updated: February 17, 2023 3:55 PM IST

By India.com Business Desk

CLOSING BELL: Sensex Dips 300 Points, Nifty Falls Below 18K. Bank, IT Stocks Drag Indices Down
CLOSING BELL: Sensex Dips 300 Points, Nifty Falls Below 18K. Bank, IT Stocks Drag Indices Down

New Delhi: Indian indices started on a lighter note today with cautious investors amid mixed global cues. Sensex rose as much as 61,302 today and dropped to a low of 60,810 during the day’s trade. Nifty, on the other hand, climbed up to  18,034.25 and touched a low of 17,974.85.

Also Read:

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 316.94 points down at 61,0052.57 and Nifty50 was trading 91.65 points down at 17,944.20.

You may like to read

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

  • L&T: 2.18 per cent
  • UltraTechCement: 1.77 per cent
  • Asian Paints: 1.01 per cent
  • NTPC: 0.51 per cent
  • Reliance: 0.42 per cent
  • Tata Steel: 0.27 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

  • Nestle Ind: -3.12 per cent
  • IndusIndBank: -2.96 per cent
  • M&M: -1.73 per cent
  • SBIN: -1.70 per cent
  • KotakBank: -1.62 per cent
  • TCS: -1.53 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

  • L&T: 2.24 per cent
  • UltraTechCement: 1.92 per cent
  • BPCL: 1.78 per cent
  • HeroMotoCorp: 1.74 per cent
  • Asian Paints: 1.14 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

  • Adani Ent: -4.32 per cent
  • Nestle Ind: -3.19 per cent
  • IndusIndBank: -3.17 per cent
  • M&M: -1.84 per cent
  • SBIN: -1.75 per cent

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: February 17, 2023 3:45 PM IST

Updated Date: February 17, 2023 3:55 PM IST

More Stories