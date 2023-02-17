CLOSING BELL: Sensex Dips 300 Points, Nifty Falls Below 18K. Bank, IT Stocks Drag Indices Down

Home

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 316.94 points down at 61,0052.57 and Nifty50 was trading 91.65 points down at 17,944.20.

New Delhi: Indian indices started on a lighter note today with cautious investors amid mixed global cues. Sensex rose as much as 61,302 today and dropped to a low of 60,810 during the day’s trade. Nifty, on the other hand, climbed up to 18,034.25 and touched a low of 17,974.85.

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

L&T: 2.18 per cent

UltraTechCement: 1.77 per cent

Asian Paints: 1.01 per cent

NTPC: 0.51 per cent

Reliance: 0.42 per cent

Tata Steel: 0.27 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

Nestle Ind: -3.12 per cent

IndusIndBank: -2.96 per cent

M&M: -1.73 per cent

SBIN: -1.70 per cent

KotakBank: -1.62 per cent

TCS: -1.53 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

L&T: 2.24 per cent

UltraTechCement: 1.92 per cent

BPCL: 1.78 per cent

HeroMotoCorp: 1.74 per cent

Asian Paints: 1.14 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

Adani Ent: -4.32 per cent

Nestle Ind: -3.19 per cent

IndusIndBank: -3.17 per cent

M&M: -1.84 per cent

SBIN: -1.75 per cent

