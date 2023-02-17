CLOSING BELL: Sensex Dips 300 Points, Nifty Falls Below 18K. Bank, IT Stocks Drag Indices Down
At close, BSE Sensex was trading 316.94 points down at 61,0052.57 and Nifty50 was trading 91.65 points down at 17,944.20.
New Delhi: Indian indices started on a lighter note today with cautious investors amid mixed global cues. Sensex rose as much as 61,302 today and dropped to a low of 60,810 during the day’s trade. Nifty, on the other hand, climbed up to 18,034.25 and touched a low of 17,974.85.
Also Read:
At close, BSE Sensex was trading 316.94 points down at 61,0052.57 and Nifty50 was trading 91.65 points down at 17,944.20.
You may like to read
SENSEX TOP GAINERS
- L&T: 2.18 per cent
- UltraTechCement: 1.77 per cent
- Asian Paints: 1.01 per cent
- NTPC: 0.51 per cent
- Reliance: 0.42 per cent
- Tata Steel: 0.27 per cent
SENSEX TOP LOSERS
- Nestle Ind: -3.12 per cent
- IndusIndBank: -2.96 per cent
- M&M: -1.73 per cent
- SBIN: -1.70 per cent
- KotakBank: -1.62 per cent
- TCS: -1.53 per cent
NIFTY TOP GAINERS
- L&T: 2.24 per cent
- UltraTechCement: 1.92 per cent
- BPCL: 1.78 per cent
- HeroMotoCorp: 1.74 per cent
- Asian Paints: 1.14 per cent
NIFTY TOP LOSERS
- Adani Ent: -4.32 per cent
- Nestle Ind: -3.19 per cent
- IndusIndBank: -3.17 per cent
- M&M: -1.84 per cent
- SBIN: -1.75 per cent
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.