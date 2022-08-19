New Delhi: The eight-day gaining streak of the Indian equity market has ended with Sensex once again coming down the psychological benchmark of 60,000 and Nifty ending below 17,800. As the market closed, Sensex was down 651.85 points at 59,646.15; Nifty 50 was down by 198.05 points at 17,758.45.Also Read - Sensex Rallies 418 Pts To Reclaim 60,000 Levels, Nifty Tops 119 Pts To End At 17,900

Indusland Bank (-3.78%), Apollo Hospital (-3.08%), Bajaj Finserv (-3.08%), Tata Motors (-2.85%), BPCL (-2.54%) were among the major Nifty losers, while Adani Ports (4.65%), Larsen (2.19%), Infosys (0.89%) were among the top gainers. Also Read - Dalal Street Kicks Off Fresh Week On Steady Note

In BSE Sensex, the top losers include Indusland Bank (-3.82%), Bajaj Finserv (-3.08%) and Bajaj Finance (-2.53%), while the top gainers include Larsen (2.20), Infosys (0.93%), TCS (0.12%) Also Read - Markets Fall in Early Trade Dragged Down by Reliance, Weak Global Equities