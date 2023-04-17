Home

CLOSING BELL: Sensex Drops 520 Points, Falls Below 60K Mark Again; Infosys Down 9% Followed By Tech Mahindra

On Monday, at close, BSE Sensex was trading 520.25 points down at 59,910.75 and Nifty50 was trading 121.15 points low at 17,706.85.

CLOSING BELL: Sensex Drops 520 Points, Falls Below 60K Mark Again; Infosys Down 9% Followed By Tech Mahindra (Image: Pixabay)

New Delhi: Indian indices opened Monday on a weaker note weighed by the dip in Asian markets and SGX Nifty, after US gauges ended lower on Friday due to hawkish Fed tone and dismal retail sales data. Sensex opened today at 60,385.90, climbed up to a high of 60,407.86 and fell down to a low of 59,442.47 during the day’s trade; meanwhile, Nifty opened at 17,863, which was the highest it went today, and touched a low of 17,574.05.

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

Nestle: 4.03 per cent

PowerGridCorp: 2.14 per cent

SBIN: 2.04 per cent

Kotak Mahindra Bank: 1.45 per cent

IndusInd Bank: 1.37 per cent

UltraTechCement: 1.26 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

Infosys: -9.40 per cent

Tech Mahindra: -5.25 per cent

HCL Tech: -2.72 per cent

NTPC: -2.02 per cent

L&T: -1.98 per cent

Wipro: -1.81 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

Nestle: 3.90 per cent

PowerGridCorp: 2.16 per cent

SBIN: 2.15 per cent

Brittania: 1.98 per cent

Coal India: 1.66 per cent

Hindalco: 1.53 per cent

SBI Life: 1.47 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

Infosys: -9.37 per cent

Tech Mahindra: -5.18 per cent

HCL Tech: -2.76 per cent

L&T: -2.03 per cent

NTPC: -1.91 per cent

Wipro: -1.79 per cent

