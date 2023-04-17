Top Recommended Stories

On Monday, at close, BSE Sensex was trading 520.25 points down at 59,910.75 and Nifty50 was trading 121.15 points low at 17,706.85.

Published: April 17, 2023 3:49 PM IST

By India.com Business Desk

CLOSING BELL: Sensex Drops 520 Points, Falls Below 60K Mark Again; Infosys Down 9% Followed By Tech Mahindra (Image: Pixabay)
New Delhi: Indian indices opened Monday on a weaker note weighed by the dip in Asian markets and SGX Nifty, after US gauges ended lower on Friday due to hawkish Fed tone and dismal retail sales data. Sensex opened today at 60,385.90, climbed up to a high of 60,407.86 and fell down to a low of 59,442.47 during the day’s trade; meanwhile, Nifty opened at 17,863, which was the highest it went today, and touched a low of 17,574.05.

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

  • Nestle: 4.03 per cent
  • PowerGridCorp: 2.14 per cent
  • SBIN: 2.04 per cent
  • Kotak Mahindra Bank: 1.45 per cent
  • IndusInd Bank: 1.37 per cent
  • UltraTechCement: 1.26 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

  • Infosys: -9.40 per cent
  • Tech Mahindra: -5.25 per cent
  • HCL Tech: -2.72 per cent
  • NTPC: -2.02 per cent
  • L&T: -1.98 per cent
  • Wipro: -1.81 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

  • Nestle: 3.90 per cent
  • PowerGridCorp: 2.16 per cent
  • SBIN: 2.15 per cent
  • Brittania: 1.98 per cent
  • Coal India: 1.66 per cent
  • Hindalco: 1.53 per cent
  • SBI Life: 1.47 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

  • Infosys: -9.37 per cent
  • Tech Mahindra: -5.18 per cent
  • HCL Tech: -2.76 per cent
  • L&T: -2.03 per cent
  • NTPC: -1.91 per cent
  • Wipro: -1.79 per cent

