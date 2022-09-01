New Delhi: The BSE Sensex has ended 1.29 per cent lower at 58,766.59 on Thursday as against 59,537.07 in the previous close. The NIFTY50 also ended 1.22 per cent lower at 17,542.80 as against its previous close at 17,759.30Also Read - Morning Bell: Energy Shares Fall Steep After Centre Hiked Windfall Tax On Export Diesel, Jet Fuel
BSE TOP GAINERS
- Bajaj Finserv – 2.79 per cent
- Asian Paints – 1.81 per cent
- Bharti Airtel – 1.03 percent
- Titan Company – 0.93 per cent
- Indusland Bank – 0.56 per cent
BSE TOP LOSERS
- Reliance: -2.79 per cent
- TCS: -2.32 per cent
- Sun Pharma: -2.21 per cent
- Tech Mahindra: -1.92 per cent
NSE TOP GAINERS
- TATA Cons. Prod: 3.55 per cent
- Bajaj Finserv: 2.62 per cent
- Asian Paints: 1.62 per cent
- Eicher Motors: 1.57 per cent
- Hero Motocorp: 1.37 per cent
NSE TOP LOSERS
Also Read - Closing Bell | Sensex Dips 652 points, Falls Below 60,000 Again; Nifty Closes At 17,758 Also Read - Sensex Rallies 418 Pts To Reclaim 60,000 Levels, Nifty Tops 119 Pts To End At 17,900
- Hindalco: -3.88 per cent
- Reliance: -2.94 per cent
- ONGC: -2.87 per cent
- TCS: -2.47 per cent
- SBI Life Insura: -2.45 per cent