New Delhi: The BSE Sensex has ended 1.29 per cent lower at 58,766.59 on Thursday as against 59,537.07 in the previous close. The NIFTY50 also ended 1.22 per cent lower at 17,542.80 as against its previous close at 17,759.30Also Read - Morning Bell: Energy Shares Fall Steep After Centre Hiked Windfall Tax On Export Diesel, Jet Fuel

BSE TOP GAINERS

Bajaj Finserv – 2.79 per cent

Asian Paints – 1.81 per cent

Bharti Airtel – 1.03 percent

Titan Company – 0.93 per cent

Indusland Bank – 0.56 per cent

BSE TOP LOSERS

Reliance: -2.79 per cent

TCS: -2.32 per cent

Sun Pharma: -2.21 per cent

Tech Mahindra: -1.92 per cent

NSE TOP GAINERS

TATA Cons. Prod: 3.55 per cent

Bajaj Finserv: 2.62 per cent

Asian Paints: 1.62 per cent

Eicher Motors: 1.57 per cent

Hero Motocorp: 1.37 per cent

NSE TOP LOSERS