CLOSING BELL: Sensex Ends 114 Points Higher, Nifty Inches Close To 17.4K, Banks Gain
Indian indices opened on a positive note today after global equities remained buoyant amid subsiding US banking crisis
New Delhi: Indian indices opened on a positive note today after global equities remained buoyant amid subsiding US banking crisis. For local investors, the robust March GST collections and the return of FIIs into domestic equities seem to have bolstered their confidence after the recent stock market rout, as per Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.
Also Read:
Sensex rose to a high of 59,204.82 and fell to a low of 58,793.08 during the day’s trade; meanwhile, Nifty 50 touched a high of 17,428.05 and a low of 17,312.75.
You may like to read
At close, BSE Sensex was trading 114.92 points up at 59,106.44 and Nifty50 was trading 38.30 points up at 17,398.05.
SENSEX TOP GAINERS
- Maruti: 2.50 per cent
- Bajaj Finance: 1.86 per cent
- Bharti Airtel: 1.47 per cent
- Bajaj Finserv: 1.39 per cent
- NTPC: 1.28 per cent
- M&M: 1.18 per cent
SENSEX TOP LOSERS
- Infosys: -1.17 per cent
- ITC: -1.17 per cent
- HUL: -0.89 per cent
- Power Grid Corp: -0.49 per cent
- Tata Steel: -0.43 per cent
- Sun Pharma: -0.28 per cent
- TCS: -0.20 per cent
NIFTY TOP GAINERS
- Hero Motocorp: 3.48 per cent
- Coal India: 3.11 per cent
- Bajaj Auto: 2.71 per cent
- Maruti: 2.60 per cent
- DivisLabs: 2.01 per cent
NIFTY TOP LOSERS
- BPCL: -4.08 per cent
- Adani Enterprises: -1.85 per cent
- Apollo Hospital: -1.81 per cent
- Infosys: -1.26 per cent
- ITC: -1.12 per cent
- Cipla: -1.04 per cent
- HUL: -0.99 per cent
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.