CLOSING BELL: Sensex Ends 114 Points Higher, Nifty Inches Close To 17.4K, Banks Gain

Indian indices opened on a positive note today after global equities remained buoyant amid subsiding US banking crisis

New Delhi: Indian indices opened on a positive note today after global equities remained buoyant amid subsiding US banking crisis. For local investors, the robust March GST collections and the return of FIIs into domestic equities seem to have bolstered their confidence after the recent stock market rout, as per Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.



Sensex rose to a high of 59,204.82 and fell to a low of 58,793.08 during the day’s trade; meanwhile, Nifty 50 touched a high of 17,428.05 and a low of 17,312.75.

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 114.92 points up at 59,106.44 and Nifty50 was trading 38.30 points up at 17,398.05.

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

Maruti: 2.50 per cent

Bajaj Finance: 1.86 per cent

Bharti Airtel: 1.47 per cent

Bajaj Finserv: 1.39 per cent

NTPC: 1.28 per cent

M&M: 1.18 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

Infosys: -1.17 per cent

ITC: -1.17 per cent

HUL: -0.89 per cent

Power Grid Corp: -0.49 per cent

Tata Steel: -0.43 per cent

Sun Pharma: -0.28 per cent

TCS: -0.20 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

Hero Motocorp: 3.48 per cent

Coal India: 3.11 per cent

Bajaj Auto: 2.71 per cent

Maruti: 2.60 per cent

DivisLabs: 2.01 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

BPCL: -4.08 per cent

Adani Enterprises: -1.85 per cent

Apollo Hospital: -1.81 per cent

Infosys: -1.26 per cent

ITC: -1.12 per cent

Cipla: -1.04 per cent

HUL: -0.99 per cent

