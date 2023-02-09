Home

CLOSING BELL: Sensex Ends 140 Points Higher, Nifty Closes Inches Away From 17.9K.

CLOSING BELL: Sensex Ends 140 Points Higher, Nifty Closes Inches Away From 17.9K.

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 142.43 points up at 60,806.22 and Nifty 50 was trading 21.75 points up at 17,893.45

Dalal Street: Indian indices opened flat and green today amid mixed global cues over an impending Fed rate hike. Banks, IT performed reasonably well today on both indices. Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports fell nearly 11 per cent and 2 per cent on NSE. Sensex touched a high of 60,863.63 and Nifty crossed 17.9K during early trade.

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

Bajaj Finserv: 2.30 per cent

Asian Paints: 1.80 per cent

Infosys: 1.76 per cent

Bajaj Finance: 1.59 per cent

IndusInd Bank: 1.51 per cent

L&T: 0.85 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

Bharti Airtel: -1.03 per cent

UltraTechCement: -0.92 per cent

Tata Motors: -0.80 per cent

Sun Pharma: -0.65 per cent

Axis Bank: -0.49 per cent

ITC: -0.35 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

Bajaj Finserv: 2.27 per cent

Hindalco: 2.20 per cent

HDFC Life: 2.19 per cent

Asian Paints: 1.97 per cent

IndusInd Bank: 1.81 per cent

Bajaj Finance: 1.74 per cent

Infosys: 1.67 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

Adani Enterprises: -11.19 per cent

Adani Ports: -2.94 per cent

Hero MotoCorp: -2.02 per cent

Cipla: -1.73 per cent

JSW Steel: -1.18 per cent

Bharti Airtel: -1.05 per cent

