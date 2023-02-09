CLOSING BELL: Sensex Ends 140 Points Higher, Nifty Closes Inches Away From 17.9K.
At close, BSE Sensex was trading 142.43 points up at 60,806.22 and Nifty 50 was trading 21.75 points up at 17,893.45
Dalal Street: Indian indices opened flat and green today amid mixed global cues over an impending Fed rate hike. Banks, IT performed reasonably well today on both indices. Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports fell nearly 11 per cent and 2 per cent on NSE. Sensex touched a high of 60,863.63 and Nifty crossed 17.9K during early trade.
SENSEX TOP GAINERS
- Bajaj Finserv: 2.30 per cent
- Asian Paints: 1.80 per cent
- Infosys: 1.76 per cent
- Bajaj Finance: 1.59 per cent
- IndusInd Bank: 1.51 per cent
- L&T: 0.85 per cent
SENSEX TOP LOSERS
- Bharti Airtel: -1.03 per cent
- UltraTechCement: -0.92 per cent
- Tata Motors: -0.80 per cent
- Sun Pharma: -0.65 per cent
- Axis Bank: -0.49 per cent
- ITC: -0.35 per cent
NIFTY TOP GAINERS
- Bajaj Finserv: 2.27 per cent
- Hindalco: 2.20 per cent
- HDFC Life: 2.19 per cent
- Asian Paints: 1.97 per cent
- IndusInd Bank: 1.81 per cent
- Bajaj Finance: 1.74 per cent
- Infosys: 1.67 per cent
NIFTY TOP LOSERS
- Adani Enterprises: -11.19 per cent
- Adani Ports: -2.94 per cent
- Hero MotoCorp: -2.02 per cent
- Cipla: -1.73 per cent
- JSW Steel: -1.18 per cent
- Bharti Airtel: -1.05 per cent
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.