CLOSING BELL: Sensex Ends 143 Points Higher, Nifty Inches Closer to 17.6K

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 143.66 points up at 59,832.97 and Nifty50 was trading 42.10 points up at 17,599.15.

CLOSING BELL: Sensex Ends 143 Points Higher, Nifty Inches Closer to 17.6K (Image: Pixabay)

New Delhi: Indian indices opened flat and red on Thursday owing to apprehensions of a rate hike by the Reserve Bank of India. However, both Sensex and Nifty turned green as RBI Governor Shakitkanta Das took the market and analysts by surprise by keeping the repo rate unchanged.

Sensex opened today at 59,627.01, climbed up to 59,950.06 and fell up to 59,520.12; meanwhile, Nifty50 opened at 17,533.85, touched a high of 17,638.70 and a low of 17,502.85 during the day’s trade.

Amol Athawale, Deputy Vice President – Technical Analyst, Kotak Securities Ltd, said “Markets maintained their upward journey led by a sharp rally in realty stocks after RBI paused its rate hike decision that prompting traders to lap up realty stocks in hopes stable interest rates going ahead would revive the sentiment in the residential segment.”

Athawale said that while Sensex came close to hitting the 60,000 mark, the sluggish sentiment amid a cold response to the RBI outcome kept the rally under check.

He added that, technically, after a long time, the Nifty reclaimed the level of the 200-day SMA and has formed a bullish candle on daily and weekly charts.

“We are of the view that 17500 and 17375 would act as key support areas for the index while 17700 -17800 could act as resistance zone.”

“Meanwhile, the Bank Nifty has also formed a bullish candle on weekly charts and is successfully trading above the 50-day SMA. For the index, 40700 or the 50-day SMA could be the sacrosanct support zone and above which it could move up till 41500-41700,” Athawale said.

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

Bajaj Finance: 2.95 per cent

Tata Motors: 2.61 per cent

Bajaj Finserv: 1.90 per cent

IndusInd Bank: 1.80 per cent

Sun Pharma: 1.50 per cent

M&M: 1.35 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

HCL Tech: -1.73 per cent

ICICI Bank: -1.10 per cent

Axis Bank: -1.04 per cent

Tech M: -0.98 per cent

Titan: -0.93 per cent

HUL: -0.74 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

Bajaj Finance: 3.29 per cent

Adani Ent: 3.22 per cent

Tata Motors: 2.49 per cent

Bajaj Finserv: 2.04 per cent

IndusInd Bank: 1.57 per cent

M&M: 1.43 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

HCL Tech: -1.63 per cent

ONGC: -1.44 per cent

ICICI Bank: -1.09 per cent

Axis Bank: -1.07 per cent

Titan: -0.96 per cent

Tech M: -0.94 per cent

