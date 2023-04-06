CLOSING BELL: Sensex Ends 143 Points Higher, Nifty Inches Closer to 17.6K
At close, BSE Sensex was trading 143.66 points up at 59,832.97 and Nifty50 was trading 42.10 points up at 17,599.15.
New Delhi: Indian indices opened flat and red on Thursday owing to apprehensions of a rate hike by the Reserve Bank of India. However, both Sensex and Nifty turned green as RBI Governor Shakitkanta Das took the market and analysts by surprise by keeping the repo rate unchanged.
Sensex opened today at 59,627.01, climbed up to 59,950.06 and fell up to 59,520.12; meanwhile, Nifty50 opened at 17,533.85, touched a high of 17,638.70 and a low of 17,502.85 during the day’s trade.
SENSEX TOP GAINERS
- Bajaj Finance: 2.95 per cent
- Tata Motors: 2.61 per cent
- Bajaj Finserv: 1.90 per cent
- IndusInd Bank: 1.80 per cent
- Sun Pharma: 1.50 per cent
- M&M: 1.35 per cent
SENSEX TOP LOSERS
- HCL Tech: -1.73 per cent
- ICICI Bank: -1.10 per cent
- Axis Bank: -1.04 per cent
- Tech M: -0.98 per cent
- Titan: -0.93 per cent
- HUL: -0.74 per cent
NIFTY TOP GAINERS
- Bajaj Finance: 3.29 per cent
- Adani Ent: 3.22 per cent
- Tata Motors: 2.49 per cent
- Bajaj Finserv: 2.04 per cent
- IndusInd Bank: 1.57 per cent
- M&M: 1.43 per cent
NIFTY TOP LOSERS
- HCL Tech: -1.63 per cent
- ONGC: -1.44 per cent
- ICICI Bank: -1.09 per cent
- Axis Bank: -1.07 per cent
- Titan: -0.96 per cent
- Tech M: -0.94 per cent
