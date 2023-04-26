Home

CLOSING BELL: Sensex Ends 160 Points Higher, Nifty Closes Above 17.8K

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 169.87 points up at 60,300.58 and Nifty50 was trading 44.35 points up at 17,813.60.

New Delhi: Indian indices opened flat and red Tuesday after key US gauges faltered overnight as renewed banking woes came to the fore amid a 41 per cent plunge in the shares of First Republic. First Republic reported a more than $100 billion plunge in deposits in the quarter in the aftermath of the biggest turmoil to hit the banking sector since 2008.

Sensex opened at 60,087.98, climbed up to 60,362.79 and a fell down to 59,954.91 during the day’s trade; meanwhile, Nifty opened at 17,767.60, touched a high of 17.827.75 and a low of 17.711.20.

Rajesh Sinha, Sr. Research Analyst, BONANZA PORTFOLIO LTD Lists Major Happenings in the Market Today

During the day, in a move that will add to the working capital requirements of stockbrokers, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has prohibited the utilization of clients’ funds for the creation of bank guarantees.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) decision to buy back as much as USD 130 million of its July 2024 bonds is an opportunistic exchange, reflecting the company’s proactive management of upcoming debt maturities in advance.

Oil and Natural Gas Corp is planning to invest Bs 1 lakh crore by 2030 to expand its petrochemicals manufacturing capacity, which will include new facilities to produce chemicals directly from crude oil. The plan is part of the larger government thrust to help India emerge as a major petrochemical hub in the world.

India’s largest domestic carrier IndiGo is in talks with aircraft makers to buy up to 20 wide-body planes as it seeks to expand its international operations. This will be the first time Interglobe Aviation will be ordering wide-body aircraft.

The Board of Directors of Union Bank of India, considered and approved raising of equity capital not exceeding R$ 8,000 crore in tranche(s) within the overall limit of Rs 10, 100 crore, through Public Issue and/or Rights Issue and/or Private Placements.

On the sectoral front, Metal index down 0.5%, while realty, capital goods, auto, FMCG, PSU Bank, IT indices up 0.4-1%.

