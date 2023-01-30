Top Recommended Stories
CLOSING BELL: Sensex Ends 160 Points Higher, Nifty Settles Above 17.6K. Adani Ent Gains 4%
At close, BSE Sensex was trading 169.51 points up at 59,500 and Nifty50 was trading 44.50 points up at 17,648.95
Mumbai: Even as Sensex and Nifty opened in red on Monday, the indices managed to erase the losses and enter the green zone after the sharp sell-off in domestic equities last week. Sensex gained as much as 59,644.24 today and Nifty touched 17.7k during early trade.
“Volatility continued to be the order of the day, as benchmark Sensex gyrated nearly 1000 points intra-day before staging a smart comeback in late trades on selective buying. Two big events, the interest rate decision by the US Federal Reserve and the Union Budget are keeping investors nervous. Technically, the Nifty found support near 17400 and bounced back sharply. However, the short term texture of the market is still on the down side. A pullback rally could be seen if the index trades above 17550. Above the same, the market could rally till 177750-17800. On the flip side, below 17550, the market could slip till 17400 – 17350,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd.
SENSEX TOP GAINERS
- Bajaj Finance: 4.61 per cent
- UltraTechCement: 2.51 per cent
- Bajaj Finserv: 2.22 per cent
- NTPC: 1.86 per cent
- HCL Tech: 1.85 per cent
- Asian Paints: 1.78 per cent
SENSEX TOP LOSERS
- PowerGridCorp: -3.38 per cent
- IndusInd Bank: -2.56 per cent
- L&T: -2.11 per cent
- Tata Steel: -1.62 per cent
- HUL: -1.55 per cent
- ITC: -0.65 per cent
NIFTY TOP GAINERS
- Bajaj Finance: 4.45 per cent
- Adani Enterprises: 3.93 per cent
- UltraTechCement: 2.37 per cent
- Bajaj Finserv: 2.30 per cent
- Asian Paints: 1.92 per cent
NIFTY TOP LOSERS
- PowerGridCorp: -3.28 per cent
- Bajaj Auto: -2.41 per cent
- IndusInd Bank: -1.96 per cent
- L&T: -1.75 per cent
- JSW Steel: -1.73 per cent
- ONGC: -1.69 per cent
- Tata Steel: -1.66 per cent
