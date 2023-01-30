CLOSING BELL: Sensex Ends 160 Points Higher, Nifty Settles Above 17.6K. Adani Ent Gains 4%

Home

Mumbai: Even as Sensex and Nifty opened in red on Monday, the indices managed to erase the losses and enter the green zone after the sharp sell-off in domestic equities last week. Sensex gained as much as 59,644.24 today and Nifty touched 17.7k during early trade.

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 169.51 points up at 59,500 and Nifty50 was trading 44.50 points up at 17,648.95.

“Volatility continued to be the order of the day, as benchmark Sensex gyrated nearly 1000 points intra-day before staging a smart comeback in late trades on selective buying. Two big events, the interest rate decision by the US Federal Reserve and the Union Budget are keeping investors nervous. Technically, the Nifty found support near 17400 and bounced back sharply. However, the short term texture of the market is still on the down side. A pullback rally could be seen if the index trades above 17550. Above the same, the market could rally till 177750-17800. On the flip side, below 17550, the market could slip till 17400 – 17350,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd.



SENSEX TOP GAINERS

Bajaj Finance: 4.61 per cent

UltraTechCement: 2.51 per cent

Bajaj Finserv: 2.22 per cent

NTPC: 1.86 per cent

HCL Tech: 1.85 per cent

Asian Paints: 1.78 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

PowerGridCorp: -3.38 per cent

IndusInd Bank: -2.56 per cent

L&T: -2.11 per cent

Tata Steel: -1.62 per cent

HUL: -1.55 per cent

ITC: -0.65 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

Bajaj Finance: 4.45 per cent

Adani Enterprises: 3.93 per cent

UltraTechCement: 2.37 per cent

Bajaj Finserv: 2.30 per cent

Asian Paints: 1.92 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

PowerGridCorp: -3.28 per cent

Bajaj Auto: -2.41 per cent

IndusInd Bank: -1.96 per cent

L&T: -1.75 per cent

JSW Steel: -1.73 per cent

ONGC: -1.69 per cent

Tata Steel: -1.66 per cent