New Delhi: On last Friday, the domestic indices showed a dramatic recovery from a 7-day bloodbath after Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das announced the much-anticipated 50 basis point repo rate hike. But Monday, the next trading session, opened with a sluggish start and eventually ending all gains of the last trading session.

BSE Sensex ended 638.11 points 1.11 per cent down at 56,788.81 and NSE Nifty ended 208.55 points or 1.22 per cent down at 16,885.80.

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

  • Dr Reddy’s Labs: 1.55 per cent
  • NTPC: 0.41 per cent
  • Bharti Airtel: 0.21 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

  • Maruti Suzuki: -3.04 per cent
  • HUL: -2.74 per cent
  • IndusInd Bank: -2.48 per cent
  • Bajaj Finance: -2.35 per cent
  • SBI: -2.08 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

  • ONGC: 4.42 per cent
  • Dr Reddy’s Labs: 1.94 per cent
  • Cipla: 1.42 per cent
  • BPCL: 1.31 per cent
  • Coal India: 1.27 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

  • Adani Enterprises: -8.64 per cent
  • Eicher Motors: -5.67 per cent
  • Adani Ports: -4.42 per cent
  • Maruti Suzuki: -3.18 per cent
  • TATA Cons. Prod: -3.10 per cent
  • HUL: -2.74 per cent
Also Read - Markets End In Red For 7th Straight Trading Session! Sensex, Nifty Close At 56.4K, 16.8K Levels