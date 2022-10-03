New Delhi: On last Friday, the domestic indices showed a dramatic recovery from a 7-day bloodbath after Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das announced the much-anticipated 50 basis point repo rate hike. But Monday, the next trading session, opened with a sluggish start and eventually ending all gains of the last trading session.Also Read - Sensex Zooms Past 1000 Pts, Nifty Closes Above 17K After RBI Rate Hike Ending 7 Session Doom Spell

BSE Sensex ended 638.11 points 1.11 per cent down at 56,788.81 and NSE Nifty ended 208.55 points or 1.22 per cent down at 16,885.80.

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

Dr Reddy’s Labs: 1.55 per cent

NTPC: 0.41 per cent

Bharti Airtel: 0.21 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

Maruti Suzuki: -3.04 per cent

HUL: -2.74 per cent

IndusInd Bank: -2.48 per cent

Bajaj Finance: -2.35 per cent

SBI: -2.08 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

ONGC: 4.42 per cent

Dr Reddy’s Labs: 1.94 per cent

Cipla: 1.42 per cent

BPCL: 1.31 per cent

Coal India: 1.27 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS