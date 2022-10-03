New Delhi: On last Friday, the domestic indices showed a dramatic recovery from a 7-day bloodbath after Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das announced the much-anticipated 50 basis point repo rate hike. But Monday, the next trading session, opened with a sluggish start and eventually ending all gains of the last trading session.Also Read - Sensex Zooms Past 1000 Pts, Nifty Closes Above 17K After RBI Rate Hike Ending 7 Session Doom Spell
BSE Sensex ended 638.11 points 1.11 per cent down at 56,788.81 and NSE Nifty ended 208.55 points or 1.22 per cent down at 16,885.80. Also Read - Markets Shine Green After RBI rate Hike! Sensex Up By 500 Pts, Nifty Surges Over A 100 Pts
SENSEX TOP GAINERS
- Dr Reddy’s Labs: 1.55 per cent
- NTPC: 0.41 per cent
- Bharti Airtel: 0.21 per cent
SENSEX TOP LOSERS
- Maruti Suzuki: -3.04 per cent
- HUL: -2.74 per cent
- IndusInd Bank: -2.48 per cent
- Bajaj Finance: -2.35 per cent
- SBI: -2.08 per cent
NIFTY TOP GAINERS
- ONGC: 4.42 per cent
- Dr Reddy’s Labs: 1.94 per cent
- Cipla: 1.42 per cent
- BPCL: 1.31 per cent
- Coal India: 1.27 per cent
NIFTY TOP LOSERS
- Adani Enterprises: -8.64 per cent
- Eicher Motors: -5.67 per cent
- Adani Ports: -4.42 per cent
- Maruti Suzuki: -3.18 per cent
- TATA Cons. Prod: -3.10 per cent
- HUL: -2.74 per cent