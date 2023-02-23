Home

CLOSING BELL: Sensex Falls 130 Points, Nifty Hovers Above 17.5K. Adani Stocks’ Fall Continues

On Thursday, at close, BSE Sensex was trading 139.18 points up at 59,605.80 and Nifty50 was trading 43.05 points down at 17,511.25.

New Delhi: Indian indices opened flat and green today, only to continue yesterday’s dip, throughout the day. The fall in global markets followed by the release of the FOMC minutes and Indian investors’ concerns following the release of RBI MPC meeting minutes were clearly visible. Sensex dipped to a low of 59,406.31 and Nifty plunged below 17.5k during the day’s trade. Meanwhile, nine out of ten Adani’s listed companies ended in red today with Adani Ports & SEZ breaking the group and rising 1.17 per cent.

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

Axis Bank: 1.44 per cent

ITC: 0.98 per cent

SBIN: 0.86 per cent

Tata Motors: 0.86 per cent

Tata Steel: 0.67 per cent

Sun Pharma: 0.52 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

Asian Paints: -3.20 per cent

L&T: -1.40 per cent

Titan: -1.34 per cent

IndusInd Bank: -1.30 per cent

Bajaj Finserv: -1.01 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

Hindalco: 1.79 per cent

CoalIndia: 1.63 per cent

Axis Bank: 1.58 per cent

JSW Steel: 1.33 per cent

Tata Motors: 1.29 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

Asian Paints: -3.18 per cent

L&T: -1.86 per cent

Titan: -1.63 per cent

Divis Labs: -1.56 per cent

IndusInd Bank: -1.44 per cent

HDFC Life: -1.37 per cent

