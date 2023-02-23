CLOSING BELL: Sensex Falls 130 Points, Nifty Hovers Above 17.5K. Adani Stocks’ Fall Continues
On Thursday, at close, BSE Sensex was trading 139.18 points up at 59,605.80 and Nifty50 was trading 43.05 points down at 17,511.25.
New Delhi: Indian indices opened flat and green today, only to continue yesterday’s dip, throughout the day. The fall in global markets followed by the release of the FOMC minutes and Indian investors’ concerns following the release of RBI MPC meeting minutes were clearly visible. Sensex dipped to a low of 59,406.31 and Nifty plunged below 17.5k during the day’s trade. Meanwhile, nine out of ten Adani’s listed companies ended in red today with Adani Ports & SEZ breaking the group and rising 1.17 per cent.
SENSEX TOP GAINERS
- Axis Bank: 1.44 per cent
- ITC: 0.98 per cent
- SBIN: 0.86 per cent
- Tata Motors: 0.86 per cent
- Tata Steel: 0.67 per cent
- Sun Pharma: 0.52 per cent
SENSEX TOP LOSERS
- Asian Paints: -3.20 per cent
- L&T: -1.40 per cent
- Titan: -1.34 per cent
- IndusInd Bank: -1.30 per cent
- Bajaj Finserv: -1.01 per cent
NIFTY TOP GAINERS
- Hindalco: 1.79 per cent
- CoalIndia: 1.63 per cent
- Axis Bank: 1.58 per cent
- JSW Steel: 1.33 per cent
- Tata Motors: 1.29 per cent
NIFTY TOP LOSERS
- Asian Paints: -3.18 per cent
- L&T: -1.86 per cent
- Titan: -1.63 per cent
- Divis Labs: -1.56 per cent
- IndusInd Bank: -1.44 per cent
- HDFC Life: -1.37 per cent
