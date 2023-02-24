Home

CLOSING BELL: Sensex Falls 140 Points, Nifty Slips Below 17.5K. Adani Enterprises Top Loser

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 141.87 points down at 59,463.93 and Nifty50 was trading 45.45 points down at 17,465.80

Mumbai: Indian indices have once again ended in red. After opening 200 points high, Sensex erased all gains during the day’s trade. Nifty too reached a high of 17,599.75 during the day and slipped into a low of 17,421.80.

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

Asian Paints: 1.24 per cent

Bajaj Finserv: 0.92 per cent

PowerGridCorp: 0.82 per cent

Reliance: 0.77 per cent

NTPC: 0.77 per cent

UltraTechCement: 0.65 per cent

Bajaj Finance: 0.54 per cent

Axis Bank: 0.46 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

M&M: -2.39 per cent

Tata Steel: -1.88 per cent

Tata Motors: -1.27 per cent

Maruti: -1.22 per cent

L&T: -1.10 per cent

HDFC: -0.99 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

ONGC: 2.62 per cent

Adani Ports: 1.44 per cent

Asian Paints: 1.31 per cent

Divislab: 1.28 per cent

Apollo Hospital: 0.99 per cent

Coal India: 0.98 per cent

Bajaj Finserv: 0.97 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

Adani Enterprises: -5.11 per cent

Hindalco: -4.72 per cent

M&M: -2.55 per cent

JSW Steel: -2.41 per cent

Tata Steel: -1.96 per cent

Tata Motors: -1.34 per cent

