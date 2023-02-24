Top Recommended Stories

CLOSING BELL: Sensex Falls 140 Points, Nifty Slips Below 17.5K. Adani Enterprises Top Loser

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 141.87 points down at 59,463.93 and Nifty50 was trading 45.45 points down at 17,465.80

Updated: February 24, 2023 3:46 PM IST

By India.com Business Desk

Mumbai: Indian indices have once again ended in red. After opening 200 points high, Sensex erased all gains during the day’s trade. Nifty too reached a high of 17,599.75 during the day and slipped into a low of 17,421.80.

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 141.87 points down at 59,463.93 and Nifty50 was trading 45.45 points down at 17,465.80

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

  • Asian Paints: 1.24 per cent
  • Bajaj Finserv: 0.92 per cent
  • PowerGridCorp: 0.82 per cent
  • Reliance: 0.77 per cent
  • NTPC: 0.77 per cent
  • UltraTechCement: 0.65 per cent
  • Bajaj Finance: 0.54 per cent
  • Axis Bank: 0.46 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

  • M&M: -2.39 per cent
  • Tata Steel: -1.88 per cent
  • Tata Motors: -1.27 per cent
  • Maruti: -1.22 per cent
  • L&T: -1.10 per cent
  • HDFC: -0.99 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

  • ONGC: 2.62 per cent
  • Adani Ports: 1.44 per cent
  • Asian Paints: 1.31 per cent
  • Divislab: 1.28 per cent
  • Apollo Hospital: 0.99 per cent
  • Coal India: 0.98 per cent
  • Bajaj Finserv: 0.97 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

  • Adani Enterprises: -5.11 per cent
  • Hindalco: -4.72 per cent
  • M&M: -2.55 per cent
  • JSW Steel: -2.41 per cent
  • Tata Steel: -1.96 per cent
  • Tata Motors: -1.34 per cent

Published Date: February 24, 2023 3:40 PM IST

Updated Date: February 24, 2023 3:46 PM IST

