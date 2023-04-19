Home

Business

CLOSING BELL: Sensex Falls 150 Points, Nifty Stumbles Above 17.6K; Banks Rise, IT Stocks Fall

CLOSING BELL: Sensex Falls 150 Points, Nifty Stumbles Above 17.6K; Banks Rise, IT Stocks Fall

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 159.21 points down at 59,567.80 and Nifty50 was trading 41.40 points down at 17,618.75

CLOSING BELL: Sensex Falls 150 Points, Nifty Stumbles Above 17.6K; Banks Rise, IT Stocks Fall (Image: Pixabay)

New Delhi: Indian indices opened Wednesday flat and red following the mixed cues in Asian peers after US indices except S&P 500 fell overnight. Sensex opened at 59,745.89 – the highest it achieved today, fell up to 59,452.72; meanwhile, Nifty opened at 17653.35, touched a high of 17,666.15, fell to a low of 17,579.85.

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 159.21 points down at 59,567.80 and Nifty50 was trading 41.40 points down at 17,618.75.

You may like to read

Rajesh Sinha, Sr. Research Analyst, BONANZA PORTFOLIO LTD, breaks down the major events that impacted the market today.

During the day, to rationalize tax structure in the petroleum sector and promote investments, the government has revised the windfall tax on domestic crude oil production to Rs 6,400 per tonne. A windfall tax is a higher tax levied by the government on specific industries when they experience unexpected and above-average profits.

State Bank of India’s executive committee has approved the long-term fundraising in single/multiple tranches up to $2 billion, through a public offer and/or private placement of senior unsecured notes in US dollars or any other convertible currency during F24.

Bank of India has approved the raising of capital up to Rs. 6,500 crore for F24, comprising Rs 4,500 crore via the issue of fresh equity capital in the form of FPO/OP/Rights issue/preferential issue and/or Basel Ill compliant additional Tier-1 (AT-1) bonds, and Rs 2,000 crore via Basel III compliant Tier-2 bonds.



Britain now has Western Europe’s highest rate of CPI after it fell by less than expected in March to 10.19 from February’s 10.4 per cent. Despite falling in March, Britain’s inflation rate was the highest in Western Europe and the only country in the region to post a double-digit number for last month, after Austria.

Britain now has Western Europe’s highest rate of CPI after it fell by less than expected in March to 10.19 from February’s 10.4 per cent. Despite falling in March, Britain’s inflation rate was the highest in Western Europe and the only country in the region to post a double-digit number for last month, after Austria. The dollar steadied on Wednesday after seesawing along with bond market volatility in recent sessions, as investors scrutinized U.S. economic indicators, Federal Reserve commentary, and corporate earnings for clues about the path for interest rates.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday will lay out the Biden administration’s principal obiectives for the US-China economic relationship in a speech in Washington. On the sectoral front, the IT index shed 1 per cent, and the power index lost 1 per cent. However, buying was seen in the metal, oil & gas, and pharma names.

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

Bharti Airtel: 0.96 per cent

M&M: 0.88 per cent

Axis Bank: 0.80 per cent

HDFC: 0.71 per cent

HDFC Bank: 0.65 per cent

Bajaj Finance: 0.48 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

HCL Tech: -2.40 per cent

IndusIndBank: -2.35 per cent

Infosys: -2.28 per cent

Wipro: -1.80 per cent

NTPC: -1.71 per cent

Asian Paints: -1.70 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

BPCL: 2.39 per cent

Divis Labs: 1.96 per cent

Bajaj Auto: 1.32 per cent

Axis Bank: 1.00 per cent

M&M: 0.89 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

HCL Tech: -2.48 per cent

IndusIndBank: -2.45 per cent

Infosys: -2.26 per cent

SBI Life: -1.96 per cent

Wipro: -1.81 per cent

Asian Paints: -1.53 per cent

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.