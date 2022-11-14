CLOSING BELL: Sensex Falls 170 Points, Drifts Farther From 62K Target. Nifty Ends Above 18.3K

At close, BSE Sensex was 170.89 points or 0.28 per cent down at 61,624.15 and NSE Nifty was 20.55 points or 0.11 per cent down at 18,329.15.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

Mumbai: Trading week opened with a dull day at Dalal Street. Both Sensex and Nifty gained in early trade, but were unable to keep up the momentum that supported their rally on Friday.

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

PowerGrid Corp: 1.48 per cent

Kotak Mahindra: 1.26 per cent

IndusInd Bank: 1.04 per cent

Tata Steel: 1.02 per cent

Maruti Suzuki: 0.73 per cent

Infosys: 0.72 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

Dr Reddy’s Labs: -3.65 per cent

ITC: -2.57 per cent

HUL: -1.83 per cent

SBI: -1.40 per cent

ICICI Bank: -1.32 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

Hindalco: 5.98 per cent

Apollo Hospital: 3.06 per cent

Tata Motors: 2.41 per cent

Grasim: 2.34 per cent

Kotak Mahindra: 1.25 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

Dr Reddy’s Labs: -3.87 per cent

ITC: -2.57 per cent

Coal India: -2.39 per cent

HUL: -1.81 per cent

SBI: -1.46 per cent