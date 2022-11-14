CLOSING BELL: Sensex Falls 170 Points, Drifts Farther From 62K Target. Nifty Ends Above 18.3K
At close, BSE Sensex was 170.89 points or 0.28 per cent down at 61,624.15 and NSE Nifty was 20.55 points or 0.11 per cent down at 18,329.15.
Mumbai: Trading week opened with a dull day at Dalal Street. Both Sensex and Nifty gained in early trade, but were unable to keep up the momentum that supported their rally on Friday.
SENSEX TOP GAINERS
- PowerGrid Corp: 1.48 per cent
- Kotak Mahindra: 1.26 per cent
- IndusInd Bank: 1.04 per cent
- Tata Steel: 1.02 per cent
- Maruti Suzuki: 0.73 per cent
- Infosys: 0.72 per cent
SENSEX TOP LOSERS
- Dr Reddy’s Labs: -3.65 per cent
- ITC: -2.57 per cent
- HUL: -1.83 per cent
- SBI: -1.40 per cent
- ICICI Bank: -1.32 per cent
NIFTY TOP GAINERS
- Hindalco: 5.98 per cent
- Apollo Hospital: 3.06 per cent
- Tata Motors: 2.41 per cent
- Grasim: 2.34 per cent
- Kotak Mahindra: 1.25 per cent
NIFTY TOP LOSERS
- Dr Reddy’s Labs: -3.87 per cent
- ITC: -2.57 per cent
- Coal India: -2.39 per cent
- HUL: -1.81 per cent
- SBI: -1.46 per cent
