CLOSING BELL: Sensex Falls 170 Points, Nifty Ends Below 17.4K. Adani Enterprises Down 9.7%
On Monday, at close, BSE Sensex was trading 175.58 points down at 59,288.35 and Nifty50 was trading 73.10 points down at 17,392.70
New Delhi: Indian indices started on a lower note today as the trading week began. Both Sensex and Nifty hit their day’s lows at 58,937.64 and 17,299 respectively. While banks remained steady for most of the day, tech stocks continued the decline they began last week on the possibility of a further rate hike by US Fed. Adani Entertainment lost the most on Nifty50 index.
SENSEX TOP GAINERS
- PowerGridCorp: 2.02 per cent
- ICICI Bank: 1.99 per cent
- Kotak Bank: 1.69 per cent
- SBIN: 1.34 per cent
- HDFC: 0.83 per cent
- NTPC: 0.79 per cent
SENSEX TOP LOSERS
- Tata Steel: -3.37 per cent
- Infosys: -2.71 per cent
- Tata Motors: -2.29 per cent
- TCS: -2.01 per cent
- M&M: -1.81 per cent
- HCL Tech: -1.00 per cent
NIFTY TOP GAINERS
- ICICI Bank: 2.17 per cent
- PowerGridCorp: 2.16 per cent
- Kotak Bank: 1.80 per cent
- HDFC Life: 1.58 per cent
- SBIN: 1.24 per cent
- SBILife: 1.15 per cent
NIFTY TOP LOSERS
- Adani Enterprises: -9.74 per cent
- Bajaj Auto: -5.32 per cent
- UPL: -4.10 per cent
- Tata Steel: -2.96 per cent
- Infosys: -2.58 per cent
- Eicher Motors: -2.42 per cent
- Tata Motors: -2.15 per cent
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.