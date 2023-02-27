CLOSING BELL: Sensex Falls 170 Points, Nifty Ends Below 17.4K. Adani Enterprises Down 9.7%

Home

On Monday, at close, BSE Sensex was trading 175.58 points down at 59,288.35 and Nifty50 was trading 73.10 points down at 17,392.70

New Delhi: Indian indices started on a lower note today as the trading week began. Both Sensex and Nifty hit their day’s lows at 58,937.64 and 17,299 respectively. While banks remained steady for most of the day, tech stocks continued the decline they began last week on the possibility of a further rate hike by US Fed. Adani Entertainment lost the most on Nifty50 index.

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

PowerGridCorp: 2.02 per cent

ICICI Bank: 1.99 per cent

Kotak Bank: 1.69 per cent

SBIN: 1.34 per cent

HDFC: 0.83 per cent

NTPC: 0.79 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

Tata Steel: -3.37 per cent

Infosys: -2.71 per cent

Tata Motors: -2.29 per cent

TCS: -2.01 per cent

M&M: -1.81 per cent

HCL Tech: -1.00 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

ICICI Bank: 2.17 per cent

PowerGridCorp: 2.16 per cent

Kotak Bank: 1.80 per cent

HDFC Life: 1.58 per cent

SBIN: 1.24 per cent

SBILife: 1.15 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

Adani Enterprises: -9.74 per cent

Bajaj Auto: -5.32 per cent

UPL: -4.10 per cent

Tata Steel: -2.96 per cent

Infosys: -2.58 per cent

Eicher Motors: -2.42 per cent

Tata Motors: -2.15 per cent

