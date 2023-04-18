CLOSING BELL: Sensex Falls 180 Points, Nifty Ends Below 17.7K; Banks, IT Stocks Gain
On Tuesday, at close, BSE Sensex was trading, 183.74 points down at 59,727.01 and Nifty50 was trading 46.70 points down at 17,660.15.
New Delhi: Indian indices opened Tuesday flat and green amid concerns of a spillover effect of the weakness in most Asian indices and SGX Nifty even as key US gauges rebounded sharply overnight. Sensex opened today at 59,727.01, climbed up to 60,113.47 and fell up to 59,579.30 during the day’s trade; meanwhile, Nifty, opened at 17,766.60, the highest point it touched today and slumped to a low of 17,610.20 during the day’s trade.
SENSEX TOP GAINERS
- HCL Tech: 2.17 per cent
- IndusInd Bank: 1.90 per cent
- Nestle: 1.63 per cent
- Wipro: 1.63 per cent
- Sun Pharma: 0.75 per cent
- Maruti: 0.65 per cent
SENSEX TOP LOSERS
- PowerGrid: -2.62 per cent
- UltraTechCement: -1.90 per cent
- Reliance: -1.13 per cent
- Titan: -1.12 per cent
- Bajaj Finance: -0.66 per cent
- M&M: -0.66 per cent
NIFTY TOP GAINERS
- Divis Labs: 3.08 per cent
- HCL Tech: 2.27 per cent
- Cipla: 2.06 per cent
- IndusInd Bank: 1.95 per cent
- Nestle Ind: 1.68 per cent
- Wipro: 1.55 per cent
NIFTY TOP LOSERS
- PowerGrid: -2.43 per cent
- UltraTechCement: -1.90 per cent
- Adani Ent: -1.80 per cent
- Apollo Hospital: -1.18 per cent
- Titan: -1.17 per cent
- Adani Ports: -1.16 per cent
- Reliance: -1.14 per cent
