CLOSING BELL: Sensex Falls 180 Points, Nifty Ends Below 17.7K; Banks, IT Stocks Gain

On Tuesday, at close, BSE Sensex was trading, 183.74 points down at 59,727.01 and Nifty50 was trading 46.70 points down at 17,660.15.

CLOSING BELL: Sensex Falls 180 Points, Nifty Ends Below 17.7K; Banks, IT Stocks Gain (Image: Freepik)

New Delhi: Indian indices opened Tuesday flat and green amid concerns of a spillover effect of the weakness in most Asian indices and SGX Nifty even as key US gauges rebounded sharply overnight. Sensex opened today at 59,727.01, climbed up to 60,113.47 and fell up to 59,579.30 during the day’s trade; meanwhile, Nifty, opened at 17,766.60, the highest point it touched today and slumped to a low of 17,610.20 during the day’s trade.

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

HCL Tech: 2.17 per cent

IndusInd Bank: 1.90 per cent

Nestle: 1.63 per cent

Wipro: 1.63 per cent

Sun Pharma: 0.75 per cent

Maruti: 0.65 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

PowerGrid: -2.62 per cent

UltraTechCement: -1.90 per cent

Reliance: -1.13 per cent

Titan: -1.12 per cent

Bajaj Finance: -0.66 per cent

M&M: -0.66 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

Divis Labs: 3.08 per cent

HCL Tech: 2.27 per cent

Cipla: 2.06 per cent

IndusInd Bank: 1.95 per cent

Nestle Ind: 1.68 per cent

Wipro: 1.55 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

PowerGrid: -2.43 per cent

UltraTechCement: -1.90 per cent

Adani Ent: -1.80 per cent

Apollo Hospital: -1.18 per cent

Titan: -1.17 per cent

Adani Ports: -1.16 per cent

Reliance: -1.14 per cent

