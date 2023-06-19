Home

CLOSING BELL: Sensex Falls 200 Points, Grapples Above 63K; Nifty Ends Below 18.8K

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 216.28 points down at 63,168.30 and Nifty50 was trading 70.55 points down at 18,755.45.

CLOSING BELL: Sensex Falls 200 Points, Grapples Above 63K; Nifty Ends Below 18.8K (Image: Unsplash)

New Delhi: Indian indices opened Monday on a positive note despite an overnight dip in the US markets. Sensex opened at 63,474.21 (previous close: 63,384.58), climbed up to 63,574.69 and fell down to 63,047.83 during the day’s trade; Nifty, meanwhile opened at 18,873.30 (previous close: 18,826.00), touched a high of 18,881.45 and a low of 18,719.15 during the day’s trade.

“The market experienced a consolidation day characterized by a defensive approach. Goldman Sachs recently revised its China GDP forecast downward, from 6% to 5.4%, attributing it to weak economic data and pressure on the property sector. In the Nifty, the all-time high at 18888 continues to serve as a significant resistance level. On the other hand, a critical make-or-break support level is observed at 18555, considering the closing basis. It is important to closely monitor China’s economic performance along with the breakout or breach of support in the Nifty, as these factors play a crucial role in assessing market sentiment,” said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

Bajaj Finance: 2.52 per cent

Bajaj Finserv: 2.21 per cent

Tech M: 1.34 per cent

TCS: 1.08 per cent

Sun Pharma: 1.04 per cent

Titan: 0.52 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

Kotak Bank: -1.83 per cent

Axis Bank: -1.54 per cent

NTPC: -1.35 per cent

HUL: -1.28 per cent

ICICI Bank: -1.24 per cent

Bharti Airtel: -1.07

HCL Tech: -1.00 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

HDFC Life: 3.03 per cent

Bajaj Finance: 2.29 per cent

Bajaj Finserv: 2.09 per cent

Tech M: 1.51 per cent

TCS: 1.01 per cent

Sun Pharma: 0.83 per cent

Titan: 0.57 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

Adani Enterprises: -3.91 per cent

Hero Motocorp: -1.75 per cent

Kotak Bank: -1.74 per cent

Adani Ports: -1.53 per cent

Axis Bank: -1.51 per cent

NTPC: -1.30 per cent

ICICI Bank: -1.27 per cent

Bharti Airtel: -1.16

