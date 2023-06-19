By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
CLOSING BELL: Sensex Falls 200 Points, Grapples Above 63K; Nifty Ends Below 18.8K
At close, BSE Sensex was trading 216.28 points down at 63,168.30 and Nifty50 was trading 70.55 points down at 18,755.45.
New Delhi: Indian indices opened Monday on a positive note despite an overnight dip in the US markets. Sensex opened at 63,474.21 (previous close: 63,384.58), climbed up to 63,574.69 and fell down to 63,047.83 during the day’s trade; Nifty, meanwhile opened at 18,873.30 (previous close: 18,826.00), touched a high of 18,881.45 and a low of 18,719.15 during the day’s trade.
“The market experienced a consolidation day characterized by a defensive approach. Goldman Sachs recently revised its China GDP forecast downward, from 6% to 5.4%, attributing it to weak economic data and pressure on the property sector. In the Nifty, the all-time high at 18888 continues to serve as a significant resistance level. On the other hand, a critical make-or-break support level is observed at 18555, considering the closing basis. It is important to closely monitor China’s economic performance along with the breakout or breach of support in the Nifty, as these factors play a crucial role in assessing market sentiment,” said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.
SENSEX TOP GAINERS
- Bajaj Finance: 2.52 per cent
- Bajaj Finserv: 2.21 per cent
- Tech M: 1.34 per cent
- TCS: 1.08 per cent
- Sun Pharma: 1.04 per cent
- Titan: 0.52 per cent
SENSEX TOP LOSERS
- Kotak Bank: -1.83 per cent
- Axis Bank: -1.54 per cent
- NTPC: -1.35 per cent
- HUL: -1.28 per cent
- ICICI Bank: -1.24 per cent
- Bharti Airtel: -1.07
- HCL Tech: -1.00 per cent
NIFTY TOP GAINERS
- HDFC Life: 3.03 per cent
- Bajaj Finance: 2.29 per cent
- Bajaj Finserv: 2.09 per cent
- Tech M: 1.51 per cent
- TCS: 1.01 per cent
- Sun Pharma: 0.83 per cent
- Titan: 0.57 per cent
NIFTY TOP LOSERS
- Adani Enterprises: -3.91 per cent
- Hero Motocorp: -1.75 per cent
- Kotak Bank: -1.74 per cent
- Adani Ports: -1.53 per cent
- Axis Bank: -1.51 per cent
- NTPC: -1.30 per cent
- ICICI Bank: -1.27 per cent
- Bharti Airtel: -1.16
