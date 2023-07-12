Home

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 223.94 points down at 65,393.90 and Nifty50 was trading 55.10 points down at 19,384.30.

CLOSING BELL: Sensex Falls 200 Points, Nifty Ends Below 19.4K (Image: Unsplash)

New Delhi: Indian indices opened Wednesday on a positive note amid expectations of markets logging steady gains in early trades, thanks to a sharp upsurge in the overnight US markets. However, after opening in green, markets turned grim as the day advanced. Sensex opened at 65,759.28 (previous close: 65,617.84) and touched a high of 65,811.64; Nifty, meanwhile, opened at 19,497.45 (previous close: 19,439.40), touched a high of 19,507.70 during the day’s trade.

Daily market commentary by Rajesh Sinha, Sr. Research Analyst, BONANZA PORTFOLIO LTD

Taking cue from Asian market, which was flat today, Indian market also closed on flat note. All major sectorial indices were flat with a negative bias.

Nifty PSU Bank outperform today because of improving asset quality and shift toward high margin products, indicating better results in this quarter.

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank (SFB) public offer started received bids from toady. Retail investors subscribed by 8.46x, Institutional investors have not yet bid and non-institutional portion of the IPO has been subscribed 3.67x today, IPO will close on July 14.

During the 50th GST Council meet, Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, clarified that all multi-utility vehicles (MUVs), whether sports utility vehicles (SUVs) or crossover utility vehicles (XUVs), would be subject to a 22% compensation cess on top of the 28% GST rate. To summarize, any vehicle with a 170mm unladen (without occupant weight) ground clearance, length of 4 meters and more and engine capacity of 1500cc or more will fall into the SUV category and would attract the additional 2% cess announced in the meet.

ONGC, Eicher Motor, Nestle India, Kotak Bank, SBI Life were among the top gainers in the Nifty while Adani Enterprises, Tata Motors, Ultratech Cement, Infosys, Adani Port were among the top losers.

