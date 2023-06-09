Home

CLOSING BELL: Sensex Falls 220 Points, Nifty Drops Below 18.6K

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 223.1 points down at 62,625.63 and Nifty50 was trading 71.15 points down at 18,563.40.

CLOSING BELL: Sensex Falls 220 Points, Nifty Drops Below 18.6K (Image: Unsplash)

New Delhi: Indian indices opened Friday on a cautious note even though the US indices ended in green last night. Sensex opened today at 62,810.68 (previous close: 62,848.64), climbed up to 62,992.6 and fell down to 62,594.74 during the day’s trade; Nifty, meanwhile, opened at 18,655.90 (previous close: 18,634.55), touched a high of 18,676.65 and a low of 18,555.40.

