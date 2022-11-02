Mumbai: After four consecutive trading sessions that ended in green, Dalal Street has once again dipped to red even as Sensex breached the 61,000 mark yesterday.Also Read - CLOSING BELL: Dalal Street Shines Green. Nifty Touches Fresh 18.1K Mark, Sensex Ends Above 61K
At close, BSE Sensex was down 215.26 points or 0.35 per cent at 60,906.09 and NSE Nifty was down 71.35 points or 0.39 per cent at 18,074.05.
SENSEX TOP GAINERS
- Sun Pharma: 1.71 per cent
- ITC: 1.33 per cent
- Tech Mahindra: 0.78 per cent
- Dr Reddy’s Labs: 0.66 per cent
- Reliance: 0.44 per cent
- Wipro: 0.28 per cent
SENSEX TOP LOSERS
- Bharti Airtel: -2.98 per cent
- Maruti Suzuki: -2.57 per cent
- IndusInd Bank: -1.35 per cent
- HCL Tech: -1.26 per cent
- HUL: -1.20 per cent
NIFTY TOP GAINERS
- Hindalco: 1.67 per cent
- Sun Pharma: 1.48 per cent
- ITC: 1.47 per cent
- Tech Mahindra: 1.04 per cent
- ONGC: 0.96 per cent
- Reliance: 0.62 per cent
NIFTY TOP LOSERS

- Bharti Airtel: -3.08 per cent
- Apollo Hospital: -2.84 per cent
- Maruti Suzuki: -2.38 per cent
- Eicher Motors: -1.82 per cent
- Brittania: -0.77 per cent