Mumbai: After four consecutive trading sessions that ended in green, Dalal Street has once again dipped to red even as Sensex breached the 61,000 mark yesterday.

At close, BSE Sensex was down 215.26 points or 0.35 per cent at 60,906.09 and NSE Nifty was down 71.35 points or 0.39 per cent at 18,074.05.

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

Sun Pharma: 1.71 per cent

ITC: 1.33 per cent

Tech Mahindra: 0.78 per cent

Dr Reddy’s Labs: 0.66 per cent

Reliance: 0.44 per cent

Wipro: 0.28 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

Bharti Airtel: -2.98 per cent

Maruti Suzuki: -2.57 per cent

IndusInd Bank: -1.35 per cent

HCL Tech: -1.26 per cent

HUL: -1.20 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

Hindalco: 1.67 per cent

Sun Pharma: 1.48 per cent

ITC: 1.47 per cent

Tech Mahindra: 1.04 per cent

ONGC: 0.96 per cent

Reliance: 0.62 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS