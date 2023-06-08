Home

CLOSING BELL: Sensex Falls 290 Points, Drops Out Of 63K-Mark; Nifty Ends Above 18.6K

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 294.32 points down at 62,848.64 and Nifty50 was trading 91.85 points down at 18,634.55.

New Delhi: Indian indices opened Thursday on a rather cautious and flat note ahead of the announcement of the monetary policy decision by the Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das. Both Sensex and Nifty climbed up at once when the Governor announced that the repo rate will be kept unchanged at 6.5 per cent during this cycle.

Sensex opened today at 63,140 (previous close: 63,142.96), climbed up to 63,321.40 and fell down up to 62,789.73 during the day’s trade; meanwhile, Nifty opened at 18,725.35 (previous close: 18,726.40), touched a high of 18,777.90 and a low of 18,615.60 during the day’s trade.

