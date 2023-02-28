CLOSING BELL: Sensex Falls 320 Points, Drops Below 59K. Adani Enterprises Surges 14.9%
On Tuesday, at close, BSE Sensex was trading 326.23 points down at 58,962.12 and Nifty50 was trading 88.75 points down at 17,303.95
Mumbai: Indian indices opened today on a flat note with Sensex tilting slightly towards the greener end. While Sensex climbed as much as 59,483.72, Nifty reached a high of 17,440.45 during the day’s trade. Adani Enterprises rose 14.90 per cent today in the backdrop of the conglomerate’s massive roadshow in Singapore giving reassurance to the investors.
“Weak sentiment continued to prevail as traders wary of the current headwinds unwounded their position in commodity stocks such as metals and oil & gas. The market is already in an oversold position, but India’s high valuation compared to other markets seems to have caught up with the investors who are steadily cutting their long positions. Technically for the bulls, 17350 could be the immediate trigger level and above the same the index could move up to 17425-174780. On the flip side, as long as the index trades below 17350 the correction wave is likely to continue and it could slip till 17250-17200,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd.
SENSEX TOP GAINERS
- Asian Paints: 3.03 per cent
- M&M: 1.79 per cent
- PowerGridCorp: 1.32 per cent
- UltraTechCement: 0.87 per cent
- HDFC: 0.67 per cent
- Tata Motors: 0.65 per cent
SENSEX TOP LOSERS
- Tata Steel: -2.03 per cent
- Reliance: -1.99 per cent
- Bajaj Finserv: -1.67 per cent
- Infosys: -1.46 per cent
- ITC: -1.40 per cent
- Bharti Airtel: -1.32 per cent
NIFTY TOP GAINERS
- Adani Enterprises: 14.90 per cent
- Adani Power: 5.11 per cent
- Asian Paints: 3.02 per cent
- Brittania: 1.81 per cent
- M&M: 1.43 per cent
NIFTY TOP LOSERS
- Cipla: -4.67 per cent
- Hindalco: -3.00 per cent
- Dr Reddy: -2.42 per cent
- ONGC: -2.09 per cent
- Reliance: -0.73 per cent
