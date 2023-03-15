Home

At close, BSE Sensex was trading 344.29 points down at 57,555.90 and Nifty50 was trading 71.15 points down at 16,972.

New Delhi: Indian indices opened in green today amid mixed global cues. Sensex climbed as much as 58,473.63 today and hit a low of 57,455,67 during the day’s trade. While Nifty index touched a high of 17,211.35, it also slipped to a low of 16,938.90

